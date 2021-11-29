- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
But what to watch, an old-time favorite or a new-school entry in the Christmas canon? There are plenty of both available across the top streaming services, and that's without resorting to watching the latest big-city-ad-exec-comes-home-for-the-holidays-and-learns-the-true-meaning-of-a-small-…
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a series of holiday concerts around West Virginia next month.
- AP
-
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Actor Matthew McConaughey isn't running for Texas governor after months of publicly flirting with the idea of becoming the latest celebrity candidate.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Disney Animation’s “Encanto” bested its many competitors over the extended Thanksgiving weekend, conjuring $40.3 million at the domestic box office, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Thanksgiving weekend moviegoing was still far from the feast it normally is, but Disney's “Encanto” and the Lady Gaga-led “House of Gucci” both gave a lift to two genres that have been particularly battered by the pandemic: family movies and adult dramas.
- Brian Eckhouse - Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
Even a new Walt Disney Co. animated film with a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame failed to light up the box office over the normally strong Thanksgiving weekend, a sign consumers are still cautious about going to cinemas.
- By DANICA KIRKA and TOM HAYS - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies' pension funds and died mysteriously. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who died while charged with sexually abusing teens.
- By DANICA KIRKA and TOM HAYS - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies' pension funds before dying a mysterious death. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who died while charged with sexually abusing te…
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The auctioneers are out of their element.
- Joe Marusak - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
-
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire on Friday destroyed 60 guitars and up to 100 paintings at the Concord home of Jim Avett, father of Scott and Seth Avett of the Avett Brothers band.
- By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON - Associated Press
-
MIAMI (AP) — Bob Dylan has been telling stories through songs for 60 years. But recently America’s master lyricist has also captured moments in a new series of paintings that, just like his songs, are intimate and a bit of a mystery.
- AP
-
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s annual Golden Horse Awards kicked off Saturday with a Hong Kong drama receiving the most nominations for the Asian equivalent of the Academy Awards.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: