R&B music seems more explicit, but is it really? Well, it's complicated. R&B is both competitive and collaborative with hip-hop and its more expressive lyrics. With the two often merging and singers and rappers appearing in the same categories, the Grammys eventually added a new category, melodic rap. Colby Tyner, senior vice president of programming at Radio One and Reach Media, says there was once “a clear separation of church and state'' but now the genres are ”a little bit together and so the music reflects it.” Advances in technology allow artists to bypass radio play and reach listeners directly, eliminating the need for “clean″ censors. The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.