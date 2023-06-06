Bizarro

Bizarro
Prince Harry gets his day in court against tabloids he accuses of blighting his life
Prince Harry gets his day in court against tabloids he accuses of blighting his life

Prince Harry is due at a London court to testify against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping. Harry alleges that journalists at the Daily Mirror and its sister papers used unlawful techniques on an “industrial scale” to get scoops. Publisher Mirror Group Newspapers is contesting the claims. Harry faces cross-examination by the company’s lawyer when he enters the witness box at the High Court in London. The 38-year-old son of King Charles III will be the first British royal since the 19th century to face questioning in a court. Harry has made a mission of holding the U.K. press to account for what he sees as its hounding of him and his family.

Hollywood actors guild votes to authorize strike, as writers strike continues
Hollywood actors guild votes to authorize strike, as writers strike continues

Actors represented by the Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA voted to authorize a strike if the major studios, streamers and production companies don’t meet their demands for a new contract by June 30. The guild, which represents over 160,000 screen actors, broadcast journalists, announcers, hosts and stunt performers, begins its negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Wednesday. The strike authorization vote, a tool at the bargaining table, comes at a pivotal moment for the industry as 11,500 writers enter their sixth week of striking and directors review a tentative agreement with studios.

Speranza Scappucci to become Royal Opera's principal guest conductor
Speranza Scappucci to become Royal Opera's principal guest conductor

Speranza Scappucci will become principal guest conductor of London’s Royal Opera starting with the 2025-26 season. The 50-year-old Italian, a graduate of the Santa Cecilia Conservatory in Rome and the Juilliard School in New York, made her Royal Opera debut last year in Verdi’s “Attila.” The Royal Opera has not had a principal guest conductor since Daniele Gatti from 1994-97. She will work alongside Jakub Hrůša, who succeeds Antonio Pappano as music director for the 2025-26 season. The house said Scappucci will be involved in works by Verdi and Puccini along with bel canto.

Anna Shay, fan favorite on 'Bling Empire,' dead at 62
Anna Shay, fan favorite on 'Bling Empire,' dead at 62

Anna Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” has died. She was 62. A family statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday said Shay died of a stroke. It was not immediately clear when she died. The Los Angeles socialite amassed a fortune after she and her brother sold their father’s defense and government services company after his death. Shay was a fan favorite on the series, which lasted three seasons. It premiered in early 2021 and recently canceled. Shay is survived by a son, Kenny Kemp.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II earns a Tony Award nomination for 'Topdog/Underdog'
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II earns a Tony Award nomination for 'Topdog/Underdog'

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II first encountered the play “Topdog/Underdog” in college as a favor for a student director who needed actors for a showcase. It turned into a favor for Abdul-Mateen. He says it immediately came alive. Abdul-Mateen returned to Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer-winning work this winter, earning a Tony Award nomination in his Broadway debut opposite Corey Hawkins. Tony-winning director Kenny Leon says Abdul-Mateen wasn’t finished exploring his character even after the play opened or after the reviews came in. In a supremely ironic twist, Abdul-Mateen will face-off at the Tonys for the lead actor in a play trophy with his onstage brother, Hawkins, extending their sibling rivalry off-stage.

Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to second son
Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to second son

Buckingham Palace says Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy. Eugenie, the niece of King Charles III, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30th. The baby, who weighed 7lbs 1oz, is the couple’s second child. The couple’s eldest child, two-year-old August, is now a big brother. Eugenie, 33, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. The child is 13th in line to the throne.

Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 11-17
Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 11-17

Celebrities having birthdays during the week of June 11-17 include rapper Kendrick Lamar, country singer Mickey Guyton and actor Greg Kinnear. Actor and comedian Will Forte of “Saturday Night Live” turns 53, Broadway actor Ali Stroker hits 36 and actor Helen Hunt becomes 60. Other celebs with big days include actor Leah Remini from “King of Queens,” comedian Tim Allen and actor Ally Sheedy. TV anchor Hannah Storm turs 61, singer Boy George of Culture Club hits 62 and sports announcer Marv Albert reaches 82. Milestones are also reached by singer Barry Manilow, comedian Joe Piscopo and actor Peter Dinklage.