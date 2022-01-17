- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Sure, "Archive 81" is largely set in and around New York City. But to Matt McGorry, who plays podcaster Mark Higgins in the Netflix horror series, "Archive 81" is as much about where it was actually shot — western Pennsylvania — as it is the Big Apple.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Why is there such a disconnect between the real world and what we see on TV when it comes to real estate and the costs (and stressors) of putting a roof over your head?
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Arian Moayed’s web series is perfect for these dark and dangerous times.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Hulu is bringing a gender-reversed version of the popular CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” (2005-2014) on Tuesday called “How I Met Your Father.” It stars Hillary Duff as the mom. So far, it’s getting mixed reviews.
- Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The focus of Joel Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth," now streaming on Apple TV+, naturally falls on Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, who star as an older-than-usual Macbeth and Lady Macbeth.
- Mike Hughlett - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — After nearly six years of legal wrangling, parties to Prince's estate have finally agreed on its value: $156.4 million.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The last thing you see before the title card for "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" drops at the end of the movie is a character shrugging with a smile as if to say, "It is what it is." It's a pretty good summation of the film itself.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JENNIFER CHANDLER, The Commercial Appeal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Alcenia’s restaurant owner BJ Chester-Tamayo is appearing on TV again, but this time it’s not for her famous Southern cooking.
- AP
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A book written by an associate professor at Mississippi College has earned a top honor from the Mississippi Historical Society.
- AP
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A new system will allow travelers to purchase “all-in-one” mobile tickets for admission into attractions in different areas of Alabama, tourism officials said.
- AP
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dozens of arts, culture, heritage and historic sites across Rhode Island are getting almost $3.5 million in help from the state government for renovation, repair and program expansion projects, officials say.
- By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has filed a claim for a judicial review against the British government’s decision not to let him personally pay for police protection while in the U.K.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
MILAN (AP) — Nino Cerruti, the Italian fashion designer credited with revolutionizing menswear in the 1960s and who gave Giorgio Armani his first fashion break, has died, Italian media reported Saturday. He was 91.
- AP
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Alec Baldwin has surrendered his cellphone to authorities as part of the investigation into a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set last fall, a law enforcement official said.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
“If you’ve ever owned a slave, please raise your hand,” Jeffery Robinson asks a live audience at the beginning of “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” a searing documentary based on a lecture he’s spent a decade perfecting.
- AP
LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have filed their initial requests for witnesses in her lawsuit accusing the British royal of sexually abusing her at age 17.
- AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.