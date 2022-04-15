Bizarro

Buckhannon, WVa, to host 2023 world marching band contest

A West Virginia community will host an international marching band competition next year. The World Association of Marching Show Bands will hold the championship event in Buckhannon from July 17 to 24, 2023. Applications have been submitted so far by 47 bands from 24 nations to compete in several disciplines, including marching performance, jazz, symphonic, percussion and auxiliary dance. This year’s event will be held July 11 to 16 in Bangkok, Thailand. The 2020 and 2021 championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The only other time in the event’s 26-year history that the competition was held in the United States was in Palm Springs, California, in 2017.

WVa art exhibit celebrating Black women ending this week

An art exhibit at Shepherd University featuring acrylic canvas paintings of Black women who have made significant contributions to history is ending Saturday. “Physical and Spiritual Bodies” pays tribute to nine women who have excelled in history, civil rights, sciences, math, education, arts, engineering, medicine, business and sports. Among the women featured are pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson and tennis star Serena Williams. The artist is Chiquita Howard-Bostic, chair of the University Department of Sociology, Criminology, and Criminal Justice and associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusivity.

Dropped by Met, Netrebko to sing at Monte Carlo Opera

Soprano Anna Netrebko has been hired by the Monte Carlo Opera to sing this month following the Metropolitan Opera’s decision to drop her for failing to repudiate Russia President Vladimir Putin. The Monte Carlo Opera says Netrebko will sing the title role in Puccini’s “Manon Lescaut” in performances on April 22, 24, 27 and 30. The 50-year-old Russian replaces an originally announced Maria Agresta. Tenor Yusif Eyvazov, Netrebko’s husband, is scheduled to sing Des Grieux. Netrebko was to have sung five performances in a revival of Puccini’s “Turandot” at the Met in New York from April 30 to May 14.

Charlie Rose reemerges with first interview since firings
  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

Journalist Charlie Rose has reemerged by posting an interview with investor Warren Buffett on his website — Rose's first public work since his career imploded in November 2017 after sexual misconduct charges. Rose wrote that the 75-minute interview was “a step in a journey to engage the most interesting people and explore the most compelling ideas in the world.” The interview was focused solely on the 91-year-old Berkshire Hathaway chairman, one of the richest men in the world. Rose lost his PBS talk show and his job at CBS' morning show after The Washington Post wrote about allegations of misconduct, including groping women and walking naked in front of them.

Police: Person shot outside North Carolina home of DaBaby
  • Statesville Record & Landmark, WBTV-TV, WCNC-TV

Authorities say a person was shot and wounded outside the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby. The Troutman Police Department says the shooting happened Wednesday evening and the person's injuries are not life-threatening. Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson said Thursday that DaBaby was home at the time but he wouldn’t say who was shot or who did the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation. DaBaby's real name is Jonathan Kirk. 

Court rejects US Rep Devin Nunes' lawsuit against CNN

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press

A divided federal appeals court in New York has rejected a defamation lawsuit that former U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes brought against CNN. In a 2-to-1 ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld a lower-court judge's decision last year to toss out the lawsuit. The California Republican had alleged the cable news company intentionally published a false news article in November 2019 and engaged in a conspiracy against him. The lower-court judge concluded that the case was governed by California law, which requires that a retraction be demanded in writing within 20 days of the publication of a story.

Children's book illustrator scours Santa Fe after art theft

An accomplished illustrator of books for children including a work authored by Chelsea Clinton says she’s searching for a packet of penguin illustrations that were taken from her unlocked car. Gianna Marino said Wednesday that she filed a police report after the pack of 20 illustrations disappeared overnight from the backseat of her car in Santa Fe, during an extended stay in the Southwestern hub for artists and authors. Marino said she scoured pawn shops, galleries and social media for the illustrations without finding a clue. The theft won’t halt publication of the images in a new book about penguins and the loving bonds of family.

Journalists despair over toll of disinformation on jobs

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

Journalists are sounding an alarm about the spread of disinformation in society. An overwhelming number who responded to a survey by PEN America said the torrent of false content created with the intent to deceive has affected their jobs. And there's skepticism about what — if anything — can be done to effectively combat it. The disinformation can range from former President Donald Trump's continuous false claims that he won the 2020 election down to a local politician lying about an opponent's record. Some news organizations have devoted resources to combating disinformation but others don't have the capacity.

Oprah, Smithsonian Channel to explore health care inequities

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

Oprah Winfrey and the Smithsonian Channel are partnering to highlight racial disparities in the health care system through a new campaign and documentary. The network announced on Thursday the Color of Care campaign to create a solution toward health equity. The campaign will follow the premiere of Winfrey’s “The Color of Care” documentary, which airs May 1. Through Harpo Productions, Winfrey will be the executive producer of the documentary that chronicles how people of color suffer from systematically substandard health care in the United States, with the COVID-19 pandemic being a catalyst to shed light on the issue. The yearlong campaign will bring together impacted communities, medical and nursing schools, health care workers and policymakers.  

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 9, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 9, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.