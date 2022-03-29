- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — Zane Hershberger always had a keen eye for when a fight scene in a schlocky 1980s movies wasn’t up to snuff.
- AP
-
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The ashes of Poland’s award-winning composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki were rest during a state funeral Tuesday after a two-year delay brought on by the pandemic.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
“It’s a burning, breaking thing, this world, a biting, wretching thing. And yet … and yet …” This refrain, whispered throughout Goran Stolevski’s mesmerizing directorial debut, “You Won’t Be Alone,” serves first as a revelation, and then becomes something like a prayer. It ultimately serves …
- Rob Tannenbaum - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The five solo albums Daryl Hall has released, starting with “Sacred Songs” in 1980, include two singles that landed in the Top 40. By comparison, Hall and John Oates have had 29 hit songs, making them the bestselling duo of all time — a fact Hall disputes, but more on that in a…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
'THE CONTRACTOR'
- Salma Loum - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Set in North Carolina in 1773, Season 6 of Starz's "Outlander," based on Diana Gabaldon's book "A Breath of Snow and Ashes," continues the tale of Scottish heartthrob Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and time-traveling healer Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) as they face the American Revolutionary …
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Like all great epic tales, the breathtakingly zany "Everything Everywhere All at Once," starring Michelle Yeoh as a harried everywoman called upon to save the multiverse, is about a simple concept at its core: love.
- Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Two years ago at the California African American Museum in downtown Los Angeles, three titans of East Coast rap converged for a roundtable: influential “Paid in Full” rapper Rakim; Public Enemy’s cofounder Chuck D; and indie rap royalty Talib Kweli.
- Britt Julious - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — “I just want to always outdo myself from my previous project,” said Brian Flores, founder of indie rock band French Police. “I just want to be better each time.”
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Ghostface returns in a horror sequel that tops the DVD releases for the week of April 5.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Josh Rottenberg and Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — One day after Will Smith struck Chris Rock across the face during Sunday night’s 94th Academy Awards, the shock waves from what some were calling “the slap heard around the world” continued to reverberate throughout Hollywood.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — In 2002, Halle Berry made history at the Oscars, becoming the first Black woman to win lead actress, for "Monster's Ball" — an achievement yet to be duplicated. It was the following year's Oscars, though, that jumped to mind Sunday during what's already being called "the slap h…
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock on Monday, less than 24 hours after slapping the comedian for telling an ill-conceived joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the 94th Academy Awards telecast — an altercation viewed around the world.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The very setting of Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” is under threat, right from the opening scene.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock on Monday after slapping the comedian during a dispute at the Academy Awards.
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him on Oscars stage, says he was 'out of line' and 'wrong'
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him on Oscars stage, says he was 'out of line' and 'wrong.'
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Chris Rock has so far declined to file a police report against actor Will Smith, who came onto the stage and struck the 57-year-old funnyman while he was presenting during the 94th Academy Awards.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith's Oscars slap wasn't the first time an unexpected moment on a live televised entertainment event left mouths agape. Here other notables:
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Following Sunday night’s stunning altercation at the Oscars, in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, the motion picture academy announced Monday it is conducting a formal review of Smith’s conduct.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The Oscars wanted more viewers and, boy, did they get them.