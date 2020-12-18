SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A sexual assault charged was dropped against New Orleans rapper Mystikal, who was released from jail on a $3 million bond almost two years ago.
- By The Associated Press
-
The year started out like any other, with a parade of awards shows that culminated with Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” making history by being crowned best picture at the Academy Awards.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A man who sued his parents for getting rid of his pornography collection has won a lawsuit in western Michigan and can seek compensation.
LONDON (AP) — A news and photography agency has agreed not to take pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son, Archie, the High Court in London was told at a hearing Friday.
- Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — This year has been, in many ways, a rolling series of disasters. So, what would make anyone want to see a disaster film like "Greenland," which is largely set and shot in Georgia and stars Scottish actor Gerard Butler?
- Ashley Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The following story contains spoilers from the eighth and final episode of "The Flight Attendant," "Arrivals & Departures."
The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremy Bulloch, the English actor who first donned a helmet, cape and jetpack to play Boba Fett in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died Thursday.
- By The Associated Press
-
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Honey Boy" director Alma Har'el is showing her support for FKA twigs and domestic-violence victims after the British musician accused Shia LaBeouf of physical and emotional abuse.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Chris Pine wouldn’t mind getting in on Quentin Tarantino’s proposed “Star Trek” remake.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jeremy Bulloch, the English film star who suited up as the fan-favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, has died, according to another actor who played the character.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Disney dominating everything? Couldn’t be.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Everyone's favorite humanity-saving, golden lasso-wielding, Amazonian warrior goddess is back — as are Chris Pine and the '80s — in Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman 1984."
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
As a story of a world-gutting flu pandemic, Stephen King's "The Stand," whose second, superior miniseries adaptation began Thursday on CBS All Access, could not be more timely. And as a story of good and evil facing off for the usual high stakes — and of democracy versus autocracy, self-sacr…
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Hell hath no fury like a Tom Cruise in danger of seeing his seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie shut down.
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Interscope Geffen A&M — the home to Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga — has been named the No. 1 record label of the year by Billboard.
- Melissa Ruggieri The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — A virtual music festival featuring performances from Dave Matthews, Diplo, Big Freedia, Portgual. The Man, Warren Haynes, Ben Folds and a slew of other musicians is aiming to prompt Georgians to vote.
- Rich Heldenfels Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
You have questions. I have some answers.
- By The Associated Press
-
1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown)