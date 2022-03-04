Bizarro

NJ fines DraftKings $150,000 for allowing proxy betting

  • By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators have fined DraftKings $150,000 for allowing a Florida man to make online sports bets from his home by having a friend who was present in New Jersey place the bets for him.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, safely back in LA, continues posting war horrors from Ukraine

  • Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Maksim Chmerkovskiy has completed his journey from war-torn Kyiv to Los Angeles and is continuing to post Instagram messages in support of Ukrainian efforts to fight off Russian invaders. His videos include shots of rockets being fired on civilian areas. “THIS IS GENOCIDE!,” he…

Boxing champ turned movie star Kali Reis: 'We need to see more faces like this'

  • Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

At the age of 13, Kali "K.O. Mequinanoag" Reis found refuge in a boxing gym, the only place she could calm her mind amid a tumultuous adolescence. But it wasn't until the Providence, Rhode Island-born world middleweight champion fought her way through hard-won battles as an adult that she fo…

Ecology, Ukraine and nuns inspire eclectic Paris fashion

  • By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Designer Gabriela Hearst brandished her green mindedness by setting her Chloe show at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday inside a famous Parisian greenhouse. Yet in the bare sands of Parc Andre Citroen, it was stars such as Demi Moore and Maria Sharapova, instead of flowers, that se…

How Amanda Seyfried found her (deep) voice as Elizabeth Holmes in 'The Dropout'

  • Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Amanda Seyfried is leaning into her computer's camera for an impromptu tutorial. When it was announced that she would be playing disgraced Silicon Valley darling Elizabeth Holmes in a new Hulu limited series, most of the focus was on whether she could convincingly mimic Holmes' famous deep b…