'It took a crisis in order to make changes,' says new Golden Globes owner

  • Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The return of the Golden Globes to NBC on Jan. 10 marks not only the 80th anniversary of the awards ceremony, but the long journey of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to rehabilitate its image and get back into Hollywood's good graces.

Christmas specials old and new, traditional and offbeat, brighten the holidays

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

O TV set, O TV set, how many are thy channels — and stuffed like Santa's bag with holiday treats. Here we are, past the winter solstice, with the Big Day imminent, and there are still Christmas and Christmassy programs we have yet to discuss — each adding to the accumulating mass of specials…

Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown's prison reform initiative
Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown's prison reform initiative

  • By BRIAN WITTE - Associated Press

Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university’s Prisons and Justice Initiative. The university says Syed started working this month for the initiative. In his new role, Syed will support Georgetown’s “Making an Exoneree” class. The university wrote in an online announcement that students in the class reinvestigate decades-old wrongful convictions, create short documentaries about the cases and work to help bring innocent people home from prison.

Leading choreographer Alexei Ratmansky to depart ABT in June

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

One of the most acclaimed ballet choreographers in the world, Alexei Ratmansky is stepping down from his perch at American Ballet Theatre. The company announced Thursday that he will leave at the end of his contract in June 2023. The company hailed his many contributions as an artist in residence over 13 years but said it did not have word on what Ratmansky might do next. The 54-year old choreographer is known to global audiences for his prolific talent and deeply varied repertoire. Born in Russia, he grew up in Kyiv. He recently choreographed a tribute to Ukraine for Pacific Northwest Ballet.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

No ‘Black Adam’ sequel forthcoming

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

“Black Adam,” which was set up to be a franchise for DC Comics, won’t be seeing a sequel any time soon.

'The Best Man' wraps up storylines with new Peacock series
'The Best Man' wraps up storylines with new Peacock series

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

The movie “The Best Man,” a romantic comedy released in 1999 featuring an all-star cast of young, attractive Black actors including Taye Diggs, Nia Long and Terrence Howard, was a box office hit, cementing it in pop culture. A long-awaited sequel in 2013 called “The Best Man Holiday” was also successful. The film’s director and writer, Malcom D. Lee, wraps up the franchise with a new limited series on Peacock. To underscore the finality of it all, the title of the series is “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” All eight-episodes are now available on the streamer.