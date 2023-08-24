What’s going on with Scooter Braun’s artist roster? Here’s what we know and what’s still speculation
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
-
Scooter Braun is one of the most recognizable names in the music business for his singular work as an executive and entrepreneur. He’s managed many of your favorite artists, propelling the likes of Justin Bieber to stratospheric fame, and earned the ire of Taylor Swift and her legions of fans for his business practices. For days, reports have been swirling about artists like Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel, suggesting that they are no longer represented by Braun. Braun hasn’t issued a public statement, but did tweet in jest, writing that he’s “no longer managing myself.” It’s possible Braun is slowing moving away from artist management — he’s the CEO of music powerhouse HYBE America.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Rapper Blueface was hospitalized Wednesday after he was stabbed at a boxing gym in Reseda, according to authorities.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
The rites and rituals of the raunchy high-school comedy can be as prescribed as a class syllabus, but what makes Emma Seligman’s “Bottoms” such an anarchic thrill is how it couldn’t care less. Sure, come to “Bottoms” with your expectations of house parties and hijinks. But you’ll be leaving with a field full of bloodied football players. Seligman’s film instead follows its own demented logic in a winding and surreal comedy of adolescent absurdity, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his film review. A queer comedy with a chaotic beat, “Bottoms” is here to break stuff — and that’s a very good thing.
Halle Berry will pay $8,000 a month in child support for joint custody of son with Olivier Martinez after 8-year divorce
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Halle Berry has agreed to pay ex-husband Olivier Martinez $8,000 a month in child support as they share joint custody of their son, according to a document obtained by the L.A. Times. The decision comes eight years after the two filed for divorce.
- Chelsea Hylton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Films by and about Latinos have often been left out of historical conversations including the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. But Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, along with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, has been trying to change that.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — It seems the trend of fan misbehavior that has recently plagued numerous musicians has again made it to the gaming space.
Zendaya explains why she keeps Tom Holland relationship private, how she navigates being in the public eye
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Zendaya has opened up about the effects of fame and what it's like to date another major celebrity, Tom Holland, in the public eye.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Golda Meir was many things. She was modern Israel’s first and only female head of government and a wartime prime minister. And she's now provided the vehicle for Helen Mirren to try to earn some more acting awards. The great English actor dons prosthetics and an air of sourness in “Golda” to portray Meir leading Israel’s counterattack in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war while also undergoing cancer treatment. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says the script gives Mirren little insight into what is going on inside Meir and leaves her instead smoking nonstop.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears is divorcing Sam Asghari, but she’s reportedly keeping four of their five dogs.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Sam Asghari is already “moving on” from his short-lived marriage to Britney Spears, less than a week after filing for divorce from the pop star.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Lizzo reportedly plans to countersue the three backup dancers who filed a harassment lawsuit against the singer earlier this month.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Priscilla Presley is breaking her silence surrounding the recent death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.
- AP
-
A woman who killed an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach by shoving her onto a Manhattan sidewalk has avoided a lengthy prison sentence. Lauren Pazienza pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday, and will instead serve eight years behind bars. The 28-year-old teared up in court as she admitted randomly attacking Barbara Maier Gustern in March 2022. Gustern lay bleeding on a sidewalk as Pazienza walked away. She died five days later. Gustern had worked with a range of singers and was known in the theater world for decades. Her relatives said they were disappointed with the plea deal. Pazienza’s lawyer declined to comment.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
-
In the early laps of "Gran Turismo," you worry the film will be little more than a high-octane commercial for the long-running and much-beloved racing-simulation video game franchise for Sony's PlayStation platforms.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — When Sharon Osbourne fell unconscious for 20 minutes on the set of her son's extraterrestrial and supernatural series in December, the cameras kept rolling.
- By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN - Associated Press
-
A New Mexico judge has rejected a request by Alec Baldwin's attorneys to dismiss a civil lawsuit by three “Rust” crew members who allege cost-cutting endangered the cast and crew as the actor-producer skipped his own safety training. Baldwin has argued he’s not responsible as an actor or a producer through his company El Dorado Pictures. Prosecutors have yet to decide if they'll refile criminal charges against Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after receiving a new analysis of the gun used during the 2021 rehearsal. During a hearing Wednesday, his attorneys raised concerns about self-incrimination and asked that the civil case be delayed. The judge refused, saying discovery can proceed and that he would be mindful of Baldwin's rights.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Rumer Willis knows a thing or two about unique names.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Some folks can't accept that Adam Sandler is a grownup. They still see him as the goofball spewing gibberish on "Saturday Night Live" or the hothead screaming obscenities at Bob Barker in "Happy Gilmore." They ignore the 56-year-old actor/producer's diverse output in recent years, including …
- Beatrice Forman - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — ABC’s newest Bachelor is Joey Graziadei — runner-up on Season 20 of "The Bachelorette," a tennis instructor, and a Montgomery County native.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
TV creator David Jacobs, best known as the brains behind “Dallas” and spinoff “Knots Landing,” died on Sunday in Burbank, California. He was 84.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Sabrina's vanishing clothes nearly lost Melissa Joan Hart her hit '90s sitcom.
Fyre Festival 2 just got its viral organizer back: Andy King confirms he's working with Billy McFarland
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
With the questionable revelation of plans to hold Fyre Festival 2, it appears that convicted fraudster Billy McFarland is reassembling his original team.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
The wide, bright, satiric world of “Bottoms,” director and co-writer Emma Seligman’s second feature, expands and contracts as needed. One minute it’s a sincere portrait of a teen friendship between the equally uncool and marginalized PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri, Hulu’s “The Be…
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
-
Employees of Walt Disney World’s governing district are criticizing new board members appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis for a decision to eliminate free passes and discounts to the theme park resort for 400 of its district workers. The workers say Wednesday during a district board meeting that they earned the benefit and eliminating it would make park visits unaffordable. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District earlier this week said that $2.5 million in season passes and discounts provided by their predecessors amounted to unethical benefits and perks. The district has submitted a complaint to a state Inspector General which investigates fraud, mismanagement, waste and abuse.