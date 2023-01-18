Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 33F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.