- By SCOTT SONNER and GABE STERN - Associated Press/Report for America
A public financing package to help build a new $1.5 billion baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics in Las Vegas has taken what’s expected to be the last step toward final approval in the Democrat-controlled Nevada Legislature. The Nevada Assembly made minor changes Wednesday to the measure the Senate approved Tuesday on a 13-8 vote and sent it back to the senators on a 25-15 vote. The Senate was expected to approve the final version late Wednesday or Thursday before sending it to the desk of Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo. It still needs his signature, and MLB still must approve the A’s move to Las Vegas, but both are anticipated.
- By RIO YAMAT - Associated Press
Canadian authorities announced this week that Nathan Chasing Horse has been charged in the province of Alberta with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. The nine new charges mark the latest criminal case to be brought against the former “Dances With Wolves” actor. He has been jailed in Las Vegas since his arrest Jan. 31 in southern Nevada that stunned Indian Country and has helped law enforcement in other jurisdictions corroborate long-standing allegations against him. Canadian authorities said Wednesday that the crimes in their jurisdiction date back to 2005. Chasing Horse's public defender didn't respond Wednesday when asked for comment on the Alberta case.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rock musician Jesse Malin, whose hardcore band was famously banned from "Saturday Night Live" in 1981, suffered a rare spinal stroke earlier this year, causing him to be paralyzed from the waist down, according to a report.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tom Holland is most famous for playing Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But he is perhaps most revered for dancing and lip-syncing to Rihanna's "Umbrella" on reality television.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Joseph Fiennes says "people are absolutely right to be upset" that he played Michael Jackson for a British comedy sketch in 2016.
Robert Gottlieb, literary giant who edited Toni Morrison, Robert Caro and many other luminaries, dies at 92
- AP
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
One of the greatest literary editors in modern times, Robert Gottlieb, has died. He was 92. Gottlieb died Wednesday and had one of the most remarkable runs of any editor after World War II, helping shape the modern publishing canon. His projects included Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” and fiction by future Nobel laureates Toni Morrison and V.S. Naipaul. He also edited spy novels by John le Carré, science thrillers by Michael Crichton and Robert Caro's “The Power Broker” and Lyndon Johnson books, the last of which is still unpublished. Caro said in a statement that he remembers “how Bob was always, always, for half a century, there for me.”
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — If you think Fox News is moderating its tone since paying $787.5 million to settle a landmark defamation suit, think again.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Tom Schwartz has doubled down on his intent to distance himself from friend and business partner Tom Sandoval amid the fallout of the "Vanderpump Rules" cheating scandal.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Wheel of Fortune” could be turning to Ryan Seacrest as Pat Sajak’s replacement.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Comedy shorts have played the role of the new vaudeville for years now. The short-film format serves as the modern-day Orpheum Circuit, a proving ground where expandable ideas and distinctive talent can be developed into feature films or a streaming series.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Demi Lovato has opened up about using she/her pronouns again in addition to they/them pronouns after coming out as nonbinary two years ago.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Pixar’s “Elemental” conjures a diverse metropolis where the elements — fire, water, earth and air — live like ethnicities mostly ghettoized from one other. For fire and water, especially, mingling can be combustible. A bad splash could consume fire; a strong flame could evaporate water. “Elemental” may not be anywhere near top-tier Pixar, but, with water and fire hazards everywhere, it is certainly an insurance man’s dream, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. So where does it slide into the Pixar canon? Probably in the lower half. But its immigrant tale is convincing and tenderly drawn.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
You watch a Pixar movie rooting for it; wanting it to be another "Finding Nemo" or "Inside Out" or "Turning Red" or "Up" (regarding the latter, hold that thought). But sometimes, it's just a movie. Such is the case with "Elemental," the latest high-concept family film from the studio. It's n…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Real Slim Shady is now a father-in-law.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s absence from New York City’s stages will be at most 14 months, with “Cats” returning in June 2024 at the World Trade Center’s new Perelman Performing Arts Center. The $500 million building, the next-to-last element of the World Trade Center redevelopment to open following the 2001 terrorist attacks, announced its inaugural season. “Cats” will appear in June and July 2024 directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, with choreography by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Emmy voters are creatures of habit. That's good news for "Ted Lasso" in its quest to win a third consecutive comedy series trophy and keep its perfect record intact.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — John Romita Sr., the Brooklyn-born comic book artist who co-created Marvel staples such as Wolverine and Punisher, has died at age 93, his son announced.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Christine Pride and Jo Piazza, who tackled race, police brutality, forgiveness and friendship in their 2021 co-author debut, “We Are Not Like Them,” are back with a new book called “You Were Always Mine.” The book examines motherhood, race and adoption at a time when 14 states have banned abortions with almost no exceptions. The writers draw from their own identities, Pride, as a Black woman with no children by choice and Piazza, a white woman with three children. Reviewer Alicia Rancilio says “You Were Always Mine” is an important, thought-provoking read that would be a great book club pick.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Stephen Colbert has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him hosting “The Late Show” for three more years.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — For the first time, both Made in America headliners are women.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The nonprofit behind the annual Sundance Film Festival has received its largest endowment ever — totaling $4 million — to fund programs meant to boost Indigenous filmmakers from California tribes.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Full Monty," which premiered Wednesday on FX on Hulu, is a sequel — a true sequel, not a reboot or a remake — that brings back the entire main cast of the 1997 film, with its screenwriter, Simon Beaufoy, on board as showrunner. If it isn't the most likely exploitation of an old property…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Horror-comedy “The Blackening” started as a way to skewer a tired trope: the frequency with which Black characters are killed first in horror movies. Though this cliche has been called out frequently by horror fans and Black audiences, here it serves as the entire premise for a feature film,…