- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 17:
- Oline H. Cogdill South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS)
-
"The Lost Village" by Camilla Sten, translated from the Swedish by Alexandra Fleming; Minotaur (352 pages, $26.99)
- Michael Rietmulder The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE — Ayron Jones has paid his dues. Over the last decade, the Seattle rocker has become a hometown favorite, his flashy guitar chops and emotionally unrestrained vocals earning support among local clubgoers and Seattle music giants alike.
- Jacqueline Cutler New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Swimming to Freedom: My Escape From China and the Cultural Revolution” by Kent Wong; Harry N. Abrams (320 pages, $26)
- Connie Ogle Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'The Guide'
‘Cruella’ stars Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser happy to bring new depth, backstory to ‘101 Dalmatians’ henchmen Jasper and Horace
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Portraying Cruella de Vil’s henchmen in a live-action Disney movie was a devilishly good time for actors Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser.
‘In the Heights’ is a celebration of culture that shows the ‘whole beautiful world uptown,’ cast and director say
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos felt like he hit the jackpot when he shot “96,000,” a spirited song-and-dance number about winning the lottery.
- Carole E. Barrowman Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'The Other Passenger'
How can white people be Black allies? Steven Rogers offers specifics in ‘A Letter to My White Friends and Colleagues’
- Darcel Rockett Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Steven Rogers’ new book, “A Letter to My White Friends and Colleagues: What You Can Do Right Now to Help the Black Community” begins with what he considers the three most descriptive newspaper headlines of 2020: “Breonna Taylor Was Shot and Killed by Police in her Own Home,” “Ahmaud Arbery: …
- Samantha Melamed The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — From the very first death-penalty appeal he worked on, Marc Bookman came to understand how crucial writing can be in life-and-death matters. The verdict form was missing a single "s" — an error that changed the meaning of the verdict enough to overturn the sentence.
- Jen Yamato and Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Sandra Oh, like many in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, was devastated in March when, after a pandemic year marked by a sharp rise in anti-Asian hate incidents, a mass shooter killed eight people — six of them Asian women — in targeted attacks across Atlanta.
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two stolen hand-carved religious artifacts, sandstone lintels dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries, were returned to the Thai government on Tuesday in a ceremony more than 50 years overdue.
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News is now making Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham available to watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- By ANDREW DALTON and JOCELYN GECKER Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angelina Jolie criticized a judge deciding on custody arrangements for her and Brad Pitt's children during their divorce, saying in a court filing that the judge refused to allow their kids to testify.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company's latest rankings of popular television and streaming shows have one thing in common — “NCIS” at the top.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Two of television’s most enduring figures have been posthumously nominated for its top honors.
- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
As cable news begins to feel the squeeze from cord-cutting, arch-rivals Fox News and CNN are stepping up efforts to adapt to the trend that poses a long-term threat to their businesses.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
As K-pop continues its smoothly choreographed dance to world domination, BTS’ latest juggernaut hit, “Butter,” has already shattered records since its release Friday.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — John Krasinski, whose “A Quiet Place Part II” is one of the biggest studio releases to open exclusively in theaters this year, recently returned to the movies, himself.
- By JOHN CARUCCI Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Disney’s iconic “Winnie the Pooh” will travel from the forest to find a home off-Broadway this fall.
- By JEFF ROWE Associated Press
-
“The Indispensables: The Diverse Soldier-Mariners who Shaped the County, Formed the Navy, and Rowed Washington Across the Delaware,” by Patrick K. O’Donnell (Atlantic Monthly Press)