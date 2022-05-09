- Tracy Brown and Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse continues with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Treat yourself, if you haven't watched it in a while, to the sight of Arcade Fire winning album of the year over Lady Gaga, Eminem, Katy Perry and Lady Antebellum at the 2011 Grammy Awards.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Are you an Egyptian superhero?" asked an astonished young woman in Arabic after a mysterious crusader saves her life in the finale of Marvel's "Moon Knight."
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Even in the cocaine-and-creativity-fueled orgiastic landscape of Hollywood in the 1960s and '70s, Robert Evans stood out.
- By PHILIP MARCELO - Associated Press
Celebrity chef Mario Batali's pandemic-delayed sexual misconduct trial is opening in Boston. Batali has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery. The case involves allegations he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017 after inviting her to take a selfie together. Lawyers for Batali and his accuser didn’t comment ahead of trial. Jury selection begins Monday. His lawyers previously said the charge is without merit. If convicted, Batali could face up to 2 1/2 years in jail, and have to register as a sex offender. Once a Food Network fixture, Batali's career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations. Four women accused him of inappropriate touching in 2017.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Travis Scott gave his first public performance since the tragedy at his Astroworld music festival last year.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Multiverse" has taken over the multiplex.
- Shant Shahrigian - New York Daily News (TNS)
Members of U2 performed a surprise show in Ukraine on Sunday, playing in a Kyiv subway station that has been used as a bomb shelter during Russia’s invasion.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
The summer movie season is off to a blockbuster start thanks to “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.” The superhero extravaganza grossed an estimated $185 million in ticket sales in its first weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters, the Walt Disney Co. said Sunday. Not only did it more than double the opening of the first “Doctor Strange,” which opened to $85 million in 2016, it’s also the biggest opener of the year, ahead of “The Batman’s” $134 million, the second biggest of the pandemic, behind “Spider-Man: Far From Home’s” $260.1 million, and the sixth biggest of all time globally.
- Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Mickey Gilley, a musician who scored more than three dozen top-10 country hits and whose honky-tonk club inspired the 1980 film "Urban Cowboy" and the "cowboy chic" fashion trend that followed, died Saturday. He was 86.
- Mike Stunson - The Kansas City Star (TNS)
After 23 straight wins on “Jeopardy!”, Mattea Roach finally met her match.
- AP
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Comic book artist George Pérez, a superhero in his genre and beloved by his fans, has died of complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 67.