Bizarro

Bizarro
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Review: Few of this summer's movies burn as fiercely as Christian Petzold's 'Afire'

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Leon (Thomas Schubert), the exasperated — and exasperating — young writer at the heart of the superb German drama "Afire," has a mesmerizingly punchable scowl. It's a scowl that rarely leaves your memory, since it so rarely leaves his features: a full-lipped mouth that hangs contemptuously h…

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a key witness at Jan. 6 hearings, has a book deal
Ap
AP

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, a key witness at Jan. 6 hearings, has a book deal

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

A former White House aide to President Donald Trump who was a prominent congressional witness against him and his allies in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has a book deal. Cassidy Hutchinson’s book, “Enough,” will be released Sept. 26 by Simon & Schuster. The publisher’s announcement says her book will provide "a riveting account of her extraordinary experiences as an idealistic young woman thrust into the middle of a national crisis." Hutchinson alleged that members of Trump’s inner circle dangled job opportunities and financial assistance while she was cooperating with the committee.

Former teen performers accuse an agent of sexual assault. They're hoping it's Japan's Me Too moment
Ap
AP

Former teen performers accuse an agent of sexual assault. They're hoping it's Japan's Me Too moment

  • By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press

At least a dozen men have come forward this year to say they were sexually assaulted as teenagers by Johnny Kitagawa, a boy band impresario who was one of the most powerful people in Japanese entertainment for decades. Similar allegations were ignored by most Japanese media in the early 2000s. The talent agency Kitagawa founded has promised to investigate, but Kazuya Nakamura told The Associated Press that it, and Japanese society, have still not fully acknowledged what happened to him.

MLB All-Star Game draws record-low viewership for 3rd year in row
Sports
AP

MLB All-Star Game draws record-low viewership for 3rd year in row

  • AP

Baseball’s All-Star Game drew a record low in viewers for the third straight year. The National League’s 3-2 win over the American League in Seattle on Tuesday night was seen by 7,006,000 viewers on Fox, down from 7.51 million last year. The game drew a 3.9 rating, down from a 4.2 last year, and a 12 share, the same as for the American League’s 3-2 victory in Los Angeles in 2022. The Home Run Derby on Monday night drew 6.11 million viewers on ESPN, down 11% from 6.88 million last year in Los Angeles.

Ap
AP

What’s on TV this week advisory

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

The Los Angeles Times feature TV-WHATTOWATCH-ADVXX:LA, which moved as a Sunday advance, will no longer move on the Tribune News Service. The column has been discontinued.

Movie Review: Cheap thrills in tedious Netflix spinoff ‘Bird Box Barcelona’
Ap
AP

Movie Review: Cheap thrills in tedious Netflix spinoff ‘Bird Box Barcelona’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Netflix tries to capitalize on the popularity of its 2018 film “Bird Box” with “Bird Box Barcelona,” set in the Spanish city around the same time, with a new cast that does not include Sandra Bullock. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr says it is more and too much of the same. There is no thrill, entertainment or insight to be gleaned in watching the myriad ways people can die by their own hand. It’s just awful, and this is not a film that grapples with the trauma, she says, calling it "two hours of drudgery.” The film streams Friday on Netflix.

The friendship behind summer’s most charming comedy ‘Theater Camp’
Ap
AP

The friendship behind summer’s most charming comedy ‘Theater Camp’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

There is quite a bit of history between the team behind “Theater Camp,” a loving satire of musical theater kids and their teachers that opens in theaters Friday. Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin and Nick Lieberman are all, first and foremost, theater kids themselves. They’re also longtime friends. The ins and outs of all of their collaborations, musical workshops, web series, comedy videos and hours improvising would require a flow chart to process fully. But what it boils down to is when the four found each other, they didn’t want to let go.