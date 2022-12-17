The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
For more than 20 years, actor Angelina Jolie has aided the United Nation in its efforts to support refugees. But that partnership came to an official end on Friday.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Megan Thee Stallion’s former close friend said in a recorded interview played in court that she saw rapper Tory Lanez fire a gun at Megan’s feet. Kelsey Harris' interview with prosecutors from September was played at Lanez’s Los Angeles assault trial Friday. When Harris was on the stand Wednesday, she said she did not see Lanez firing the gun that left Megan wounded and she had not been entirely truthful during the September interview. The Canadian rapper Lanez, 30, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, has pleaded not guilty to assault with a firearm and two other felony charges.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Melanie Martin, who was engaged to Aaron Carter before his Nov. 5 death, reportedly has regained full custody of her 1-year-old son with the late singer.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Dancer and beloved "Ellen DeGeneres Show" sidekick Stephen "Twitch" Boss left a note before he died of a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.
- Jozsef Papp - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been ordered to serve out their sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion in a Florida prison starting in January.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
The death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss has inspired Tyler Perry to share about his past suicide attempts. The director hopes his story might dissuade others struggling with depression and suicidal ideation.
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In "Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord," rapper and businessman Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and journalist Charlie Webster help guide listeners through a conversation that they have with twin brothers Pedro (Peter) and Margarito (Jay) Flores, drug dealers and federal inf…
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Noah Centineo is moving away from the “To All the Boys” YA rom-com franchise that made him famous and will star in “The Recruit” for Netflix. Centineo plays an attorney, Owen, who joins the CIA. On his first day with the intelligence agency, he is tasked with weeding through correspondence and finds a possible threat. The series also stars Laura Haddock. Centineo also is an executive producer on the series created by Alexi Hawley. Centineo most recently appeared in the DC Comics movie “Black Adam.” All eight-episodes of “The Recruit” are now streaming.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
Is murdering prostitutes in modern-day Iran the work of God? It is if you are the madman and religious fanatic carrying out a reign of serial-killer terror in the gripping and horrifying “Holy Spider” in the early 21-century city of Mashhad, the second most populous city in Iran and the loca…
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Avatar” star Sam Worthington’s battle with alcoholism nearly cost him his family and his life, the actor revealed in an interview published Thursday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Nearly a year after multiple cast members accused "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" creator Joss Whedon of misconduct, Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up Wednesday about her experience working on the hit series.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Daisy Edgar-Jones has been cast as Carole King in “Beautiful,” the movie adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical about the life and career of the prolific songwriter and singer.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Nick Cannon is opening up about deciding against chemotherapy for son Zen ahead of the infant’s death from brain cancer last December.
- By BROOKE LEFFERTS - Associated Press
Bethenny Frankel has never been shy about offering her opinion, but lately giving advice has become her business. The reality TV star and producer, entrepreneur, and bestselling author has a new CNBC show, “Money Court,” where she and co-host Kevin O’Leary hear business dilemmas and come up with solutions. They address disputes or problems in small businesses, including pricing strategies, work culture issues, and ways to expand. Frankel has also recently built a large following on her Instagram feed for her brutally honest posts about food and beauty products. Frankel may be best known for starring in the Bravo reality series “Real Housewives of New York City.''
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé's fans must have pounced on tickets to her just-announced Club Renaissance parties in Los Angeles — because they're already sold out.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The first "Barbie" teaser trailer has arrived to disrupt our expectations of a movie based on a toy — much like Barbie apparently disrupted the baby doll industry.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Just a day after bidding farewell to Clark Kent and the "Superman" movies, actor Henry Cavill found his next gig.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kody Brown and his "sister wives" are no more. At least for now.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Mariah Carey made her Broadway debut this week. Sort of.