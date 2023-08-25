Jerome Kapp went from undrafted rookie wide receiver to social media sensation after doing his best Eminem impression. And the New York Jets wide receiver’s performance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” even got the rap superstar’s attention. Eminem posted a “salute” emoji on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday night while quote-tweeting Kapp’s performance of the rapper’s freestyle from the 2002 film “8 Mile.” Kapp is a former standout at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, who participated in the Jets’ rookie show during training camp, which was included in the “Hard Knocks” episode that first aired Tuesday night.