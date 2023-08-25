Bizarro

World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt dies at 36

  • By The Associated Press

World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt has died. He was 36. WWE announced that he died “unexpectedly” on Thursday but did not mention a cause of death. Wyatt, the 2017 WWE champion, was also known as “The Fiend.” His last televised performance came at the 2023 Royal Rumble. His real name was Windham Rotunda, and he was the son of Mike and Stephanie Rotunda. His father, grandfather and two of his uncles all wrestled in WWE.

Vincennes University trustees vote to expand Red Skelton Performing Arts Center

  • Vincennes Sun-Commercial

The trustees of a southwestern Indiana university have voted to expand a performing arts center dedicated to the late comic Red Skelton. The Vincennes University Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a plan to build a 7,200-square-foot expansion to the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The board voted to accept a $4 million donation from Lothian Skelton, the widow of the comic and Vincennes native, that will pay for most of the estimated $4.6 million cost of the project. The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports the expanded space will be used as a gallery, an event space and new archival areas.

Jets rookie Jerome Kapp gets social media salute from Eminem for 'Hard Knocks' performance

  • By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. - AP Pro Football Writer

Jerome Kapp went from undrafted rookie wide receiver to social media sensation after doing his best Eminem impression. And the New York Jets wide receiver’s performance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” even got the rap superstar’s attention. Eminem posted a “salute” emoji on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday night while quote-tweeting Kapp’s performance of the rapper’s freestyle from the 2002 film “8 Mile.” Kapp is a former standout at Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, who participated in the Jets’ rookie show during training camp, which was included in the “Hard Knocks” episode that first aired Tuesday night.

'Dune: Part 2' release postponed to 2024 as actors strike lingers

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

The release of “Dune: Part Two,” one of the fall’s most anticipated films, has been postponed from November until next near. Warner Bros. confirmed the shift Thursday. Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction sequel had been set to open Nov. 3, but will instead land in theaters March 15. With the actors strike entering its second month, “Dune: Part Two” had been rumored to be eyeing a move. Warner Bros. is opting to wait until its starry cast can promote the follow-up to the 2021 Oscar-nominated “Dune.” “Part Two” stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Léa Seydoux.

Slain Marine's family plans to refile lawsuit accusing Alec Baldwin of defamation

  • AP

A lawyer for the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan says he'll soon file a new version of a $25 million lawsuit accusing actor Alec Baldwin of unleashing his social media followers against them. Federal Judge Edgardo Ramos earlier this week dismissed their lawsuit. But he invited the family to file a new version of the lawsuit by Sept. 12 to correct deficiencies in the original lawsuit and renew claims of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Attorney Dennis Postiglione said Thursday that a rewritten lawsuit will be filed by the deadline that will address issues the judge raised.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

San Francisco's music scene in the 1960s and '70s takes center stage in an MGM+ docuseries
San Francisco's music scene in the 1960s and '70s takes center stage in an MGM+ docuseries

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

“San Francisco Sounds: A Place in Time” is a two-part documentary on MGM+ that concludes Sunday. It explores the rise and fall of that city’s progressive cultural experiment, including a soundtrack by Janis Joplin, Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Sly and the Family Stone and Steve Miller. Viewers see the rise of the San Francisco dream — artistic freedom, community and authenticity. They also see its fall. The whole time frame is from 1965 to 1975, short but sweet. Filmmakers Alison Tertzakian and Alison Ellwood last teamed up to capture the music of the Los Angeles neighborhood of Laurel Canyon. Now they've turned their attention north and found a place they call the edge of the earth.

Journalism has seen a substantial rise in philanthropic spending over the past 5 years, a study says

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

A study points to a “substantial” increase in philanthropic funding for journalism over the past five years, particularly to outlets that serve poor and minority communities. The struggling news industry is increasingly relying on donors and subscriptions to make up for the collapse of the advertising market over the past two decades. A bigger push for philanthropic spending for journalism is expected this fall. The author of the study, by NORC at the University of Chicago, said news organizations need to tighten their ethical rules to reflect this new reality, by writing specific guidelines that govern what money they take and how it is disclosed to consumers.

Review: Helen Mirren shines (and smokes) in an otherwise lackluster 'Golda'

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The first time you see Helen Mirren as Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, she comes at you in stern little fragments: a puckered mouth taking a long, slow drag on a cigarette (one of many), then the back of a head, the hair pulled back in a severe bun. "Golda," a title card declares over a c…