- By MARCELA ISAZA - Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The creator of Netflix's “Squid Game” says the hit TV series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. Due to the show’s global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.”
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — Brian Williams, anchor of the MSNBC nightly program “The 11th Hour,” will not sign a new contract with NBC News and will leave the company after 28 years.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
SIRIUS XM host Howard Stern suggested he may have to do his “civic duty” and challenge Donald Trump for the presidency in 2024.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The “Saturday Night Live” comedian appeared on Monday’s episode of NBC’s “Late Night,” where host Seth Meyers said he wanted to “address something” that he’d “been reading about a lot in the press.”
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel's prime-time lineup gets plenty of attention, but, lately, the network's viewers have been drawn to an early-bird special.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
From the hushed misterioso quality of its opening sequence to the nervous ambiguity of its coda, writer-director Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” (premiering on Netflix Nov. 10) floats like a mirage of the past — late 1920s New York City, mostly in Harlem.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS, which has the U.S.-English language rights to the Americans' World Cup qualifier at Jamaica next week, said Tuesday it will make the Nov. 16 match available only on its Paramount+ subscription streaming service.
- AP
MIAMI (AP) — Florida's largest school district is dropping all mask mandates, allowing parents in all grades decide whether their children should wear a face covering, the superintendent announced Tuesday.
- By BERNARD CONDON - Associated Press
Lawsuits are piling up less than a week after the deadly crowd crush at the Astroworld concert, and legal experts say it’s not looking good for rapper Travis Scott and the companies behind the tragic event in Houston.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After days of silence and amid mounting lawsuits, rapper Drake took to Instagram Monday to reflect on the deadly events of Houston’s Astroworld music festival, where he performed alongside headliner Travis Scott.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Promoters for the Day N Vegas Festival announced on Monday that Post Malone will replace Travis Scott as one of this weekend's headliners in Las Vegas, following the crowd surge that killed eight people at Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston.
- By CURT ANDERSON - AP Legal Affairs Writer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The founder of a Florida big cat sanctuary featured in the popular “Tiger King” series is suing Netflix and a production company to prevent the use of interviews and footage involving her in an upcoming sequel.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
“You’ve Reached Sam” by Dustin Thao (Wednesday Books)
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Arriving on Amazon Prime on Friday is a new documentary about one of the rising political stars whose emergence in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign surprised many.
- By The Associated Press
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Halfway through “Belfast,” Sir Kenneth Branagh’s deeply personal cinematic memoir of growing up in Northern Ireland during The Troubles, Branagh’s child avatar, Buddy (newcomer Jude Hill) receives some words of reassurance from his grandfather, Pop (Ciarán Hinds). He tells him, “you’re Buddy…
- By The Associated Press
Movies US charts:
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Dean Stockwell, a top Hollywood child actor who gained new success in middle age in the sci-fi series “Quantum Leap” and in a string of indelible performances in film, including David Lynch's “Blue Velvet,” Wim Wenders' “Paris, Texas” and Jonathan Demme's “Married to the Mob,…
- By The Associated Press
Nonfiction
- By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Long before Bruce Springsteen took the stage at the annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit in New York, Bob and Lee Woodruff joked about how they get The Boss to perform so frequently.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
There’s a semi-serious joke on Twitter about releasing the “all-Julia cut” of “Julie & Julia.” Nora Ephron’s generation-hopping tale of Julia Child's rise and the modern young woman trying to follow her lead has its fans, but it’s no secret that the Julia Child section is just more inter…
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 200 musical artists will perform next month as part of an online fundraiser for the environment that will be shown on YouTube.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Music-related gifts are an easy choice this holiday season. Everyone likes music, right? Here are some outstanding record collections for lovers of rap, metal and pop, a pair of fascinating books and some clothes that help musicians in need.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Sometimes, gifting is a crap shoot. You dig around and hope for the best, and you just might come up with gold.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Some gifts, such as a candle or a bottle of wine, are great in the moment or for the short-term. Others make memorable keepsakes or are so personal they can't be re-gifted.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A lot of that human-pet bonding during the pandemic is slowly coming to an end as more offices reopen, so what's a lonely dog to do?
- By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Look no further than TikTok and its pandemic-expanded ranks for unique holiday gifts, from the hot Halara athleisure dress to a miracle cleaning paste called The Pink Stuff, worthy of any neat freak's Christmas stocking.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
These are trying times, but we may take some comfort in the fact that a third season of "Joe Pera Talks With You" premiered Sunday on Adult Swim. That such a singular and delicate thing has survived, even thrived, in the roiling seas of television is a seemingly small but not inconsiderable …
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A globe-trotting adventure film inspired by a Disneyland ride tops the DVD releases for the week of Nov. 16.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
A big dog in the Big Apple is the perfect formula to get tails wagging, “Clifford” star Tony Hale believes.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Riot Games has helped define the modern competitive game, spurring the growth of today's esports through "League of Legends" and solidifying the business model of games as a service.