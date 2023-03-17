Bizarro

In Israel, TV's dystopian 'Handmaids' is protest fixture
In Israel, TV's dystopian 'Handmaids' is protest fixture

  • By ISAAC SCHARF and TIA GOLDENBERG - Associated Press

Coils of red-robed and white-capped women are becoming ominous fixtures of the mass anti-government protests roiling Israel. Heads bowed and hands clasped, they are dressed as characters from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and are growing in numbers as the protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies intensify. They say they are trying to ward off what they believe will be a dark future — much like the novel's chilling dystopia where women are stripped of their rights — if the government follows through on its plan to overhaul the judiciary.

Review: Ben Platt returns to Broadway in a muddied 'Parade'
Review: Ben Platt returns to Broadway in a muddied 'Parade'

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

There’s little respite for Ben Platt once the new Broadway revival of the dark musical “Parade” begins. Even during intermission, he remains onstage, sitting in a jail cell. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says Platt is one of the reasons to see this grim and doomed musical love story set against the real backdrop of a murder and lynching in pre-World War I Georgia. Another is Micaela Diamond, who plays his wife. A third reason is the score by Jason Robert Brown, which brilliantly veers from muscular work songs to intricate duets. But curious staging may leave you baffled even as you are moved.

Jim Gordon, famed session drummer who killed mother, dies

  • By BETH HARRIS - Associated Press

Famed session drummer Jim Gordon has died. Gordon backed Eric Clapton and The Beach Boys before being diagnosed with schizophrenia and going to prison for killing his mother. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says Gordon died Monday at a medical facility in Vacaville. Gordon was credited with contributing the piano coda for the classic song, “Layla.” But his former girlfriend, singer Rita Coolidge, asserted she and Gordon wrote it together. Gordon played on The Beach Boys' “Pet Sounds” album. He worked with a who's who of musicians, including Jackson Browne and Barbra Streisand. Gordon was 77.

Georgia sports betting plan brought back to life in Senate

  • By JEFF AMY - Associated Press

A Georgia Senate committee has revived a proposal to legalize sports betting, although its prospects of becoming law remain uncertain. The Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee amended an unrelated bill to legalize online sports betting by early 2024 at the latest. The bill would place sports betting under the state lottery and legalize it without asking voters to amend the state constitution. The move comes late in the session, after proposals in both the House and Senate failed earlier.

Paris Hilton is ready to reclaim her story, share ups, downs
Paris Hilton is ready to reclaim her story, share ups, downs

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Paris Hilton is sharing her life story in “Paris Hilton: The Memoir,” a new book detailing the ups and downs of her public and private life. Hilton became famous as a teen living in New York with her parents at the Waldorf Astoria where she became a gossip column staple. She revealed in a 2020 documentary, “This is Paris,” and in more detail in her book, that she was sent by her parents to multiple facilities for troubled teens but experienced mental and physical abuse. Hilton says, she crafted a party girl persona with a high-pitched voice to deflect pain. In an interview, Hilton talks about why she felt it was the right time to release a book.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

Chef Marcus Samuelsson elevates diversity of culinary world

  • By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press

Marcus Samuelsson is keen on leading with intention. That focus is seared into the delectable dishes prepared at his popular restaurants, but it is also expressed with his staffing. Samuelsson and fellow chef Jonathan Waxman have launched an effort to honor trailblazing restaurants founded by women and people of color. They host “Seat at the Table,” an eight-part Audible original series. In the series, chefs and others involved in the inception of their restaurants present an oral history of some of America’s most iconic eateries founded by women and people of color. Samuelsson, a multiple James Beard Award-winning chef, says entering a restaurant is “entering a piece of American history.”

'What doesn't kill me better run': Ariana fires back on 'Vanderpump Rules' drama

  • Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix has broken her silence about the cheating scandal upending her personal life and the Bravo reality series, revealing that she has been "devastated and broken" by "the betrayal" that ended her longtime relationship to co-star Tom Sandoval.

Jen Psaki will now ask the questions on MSNBC

  • Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The White House press office has long been a reliable path to a TV news career. There are currently five hosts who have previously worked there, and President Joe Biden's former press secretary, Jen Psaki, joins their ranks Sunday when her weekly hourlong show debuts on MSNBC at noon Eastern.