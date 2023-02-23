- By MICHAEL TARM and CLAIRE SAVAGE - Associated Press
A federal judge is set to sentence singer R. Kelly for his Chicago convictions of child pornography and enticement. The 56-year-old will learn at Thursday's hearing if he must spend the rest of his life behind bars or have some hope of getting out alive. The central question for the judge is whether to order that Kelly serve a new sentence only after he completes a 30-year sentence imposed last year in New York for racketeering and sex trafficking. Prosecutors want a 25-year sentence served consecutively, which would be tantamount to a life sentence. The defense wants a sentence of around 10 years, served simultaneously with the New York sentence.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Harvey Weinstein could get another long prison term at a Los Angeles court hearing. A judge is scheduled to sentence the former movie mogul on Thursday morning to up to 18 years in prison after he was convicted in December of raping and sexually assaulting an Italian model and actor during a 2013 film festival. That would come on top of the more than 20 years he is already serving for a similar conviction in New York. Before the sentencing, the defense will argue that Weinstein deserves a new trial. Jurors acquitted him on a charge involving another woman, and failed to reach verdicts on counts involving two more.
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
The many faces and inspirations of David Bowie are getting a permanent home in London. Britain’s Victoria & Albert Museum announced Thursday it has acquired Bowie’s archive of more than 80,000 items as a gift from the late musician’s estate. The trove of costumes, musical instruments, letters, lyrics, photos and more will be opened to the public at a new arts center dedicated to the chameleonlike pop icon. The David Bowie Center for the Study of Performing Arts is due to open in 2025 in east London’s Olympic Park. The museum says the center will let fans and researchers gain insights into the creative process of Bowie, who died in 2016 at the age of 69.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Riley Keough — the granddaughter of rock legend Elvis Presley who is embroiled in a legal battle with grandmother Priscilla Presley over his lucrative estate — is back in the spotlight to promote her new Prime Video series, “Daisy Jones & the Six.”
- By RIO YAMAT - Associated Press
A grand jury in Las Vegas has indicted a former “Dances With Wolves” actor on felony charges that he sexually abused and trafficked Indigenous women and girls in Nevada for a decade. The 19-count indictment charges Nathan Chasing Horse with sex trafficking, sexual assault and child abuse. It also added kidnapping and drug trafficking charges. Chasing Horse's $300,000 bail stands, and he is scheduled to be arraigned March 1 in Clark County District Court. He'll be asked to enter a plea for the first time since he was arrested Jan. 31 near the North Las Vegas home he shared with his five wives.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The cast and creatives of the Broadway musical “Parade” are speaking out against antisemitism after protesters heckled audience members Tuesday.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Singer Adam Levine says his 1971 Maserati is not the 1971 Maserati he thought he was getting when he traded two classic Ferraris for it in late 2020. Now he is suing to undo the $950,000 deal — or get paid enough damages to make it right.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kevin Costner’s attorney is refuting claims the actor has made things difficult in the latest season of Paramount’s hit show, “Yellowstone.”
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Production for “Rust” will move to Montana when it resumes more than a year after the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, producers said Wednesday.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Though gently restrained and delicately crafted, “The Quiet Girl” has managed to make plenty of noise. Colm Bairead’s modestly scaled drama, his directorial debut, is the highest-grossing Irish-language film of all time. It bested “Belfast” at the Irish Film & Television Awards. And it’s nominated for best international film at the Academy Awards, a first for Ireland. It’s not hard to see why, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle writes in his review. Bairead’s sensitive and heartfelt film is a stirring testament of what’s possible on a modest scale with a few well-chosen words. Adapted from a short story by Claire Keegan, “The Quiet Girl” preserves much of the rhythm and concision of a good short story.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
MSNBC has announced plans for a brand-new program with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It’s all love for Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma, who will soon head down the aisle.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Oscars are ready for the next surprise outburst.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kelsea Ballerini got candid about her short-lived marriage to fellow country singer Morgan Evans during Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.
Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle sentenced to 60 years to life in prison
- AP
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The Latin Grammy Awards are set to make history with a ceremony in Spain.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The finalists for the 43rd Los Angeles Times Book Prizes were announced Wednesday, with Rachel Howzell Hall, James Hannaham and George Saunders among the nominees for the annual literary awards.
- By DAVID BILLER - Associated Press
Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival may have come to a close, but the city can’t resume regular life until “the count” of scores from the parade competition is completed and a victor is proclaimed. The parade is billed as the world’s biggest party, yet scarcely anyone outside Brazil realizes the flashy floats and extravagant dancers are more than spectacle. There are complex, constantly changing regulations and dozens of judges. In recent years, the samba school league has adopted changes to limit subjectivity, but skepticism about scoring remains. The hopes of entire working-class communities ride on the outcome. A win affirms that the school’s diligent work was executed to perfection, bestowing honor and prestige — and a cut of the box office revenue.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Britney Spears is once again asking fans not to contact the police based on her social media presence — or lack thereof.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
It’s been fascinating to watch the rise, and evolution, of the faith-based movie over the years, and director Jon Erwin has been a part of that. He’s carved out a niche for himself, collaborating with his brother Andrew and focusing on true stories with a musical element, including “I Still …
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
Milan Fashion Week got started under a different kind of spotlight as Italian-Haitian designer Stella Jean protested the Italian National Fashion Chamber for not doing enough to support diversity and inclusion of designers living in Italy. Instead of opening Fashion Week with a video presentation, the We Are Made in Italy project Jean initiated is holding a low-key presentation of the collections by more designers of color. Meanwhile, Glenn Martens is promoting sex positivity with his new collection for denim-centric brand Diesel. Models walked around a mound of 200,000 Durex condom boxes on Wednesday, underlining a safe-sex message but also a capsule collection with the condom brand that is set to drop in April.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'JESUS REVOLUTION'
- By ALI ZERDIN - Associated Press
Slovenia’s iconic band Laibach will hold a concert in Ukraine’s capital next month, saying this will make them the first foreign band to perform a full show in Kyiv since the beginning of Russia's invasion last February. The band said Wednesday they will hold a “very special concert” on March 31st at the Bel Etage Music Hall in Kyiv. The concert will be dubbed ‘Eurovision’ in reference to the Eurovision song contest, which Ukraine won in 2022 but which will be held in Liverpool in the UK instead of Ukraine this year. Laibach says it will take “Eurovision back to Ukraine — where it belongs.”