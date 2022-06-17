A father has been acquitted of paying off a Georgetown University tennis coach to get his daughter into the school in the final trial linked to the explosive college admissions bribery scandal. Amin Khoury was not found guilty by jurors on all counts in the case that accused him of bribing then-Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst with cash in a brown paper bag in exchange for his daughter’s recruitment to the team. Khoury’s attorneys argued the girl was properly admitted to the school. They sought to paint the government’s star witness — the middleman — as a liar who made up the story to save himself from potential tax crimes.