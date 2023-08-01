Add Mark Jackson to the list of ESPN reporters and commentators who have been laid off over the past five weeks. Jackson was let go on Monday with two years remaining on his contract. Two people close to the move told The Associated Press that with Jeff Van Gundy also being laid off in late June, ESPN is expected to replace them with Doris Burke and Doc Rivers. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they aren’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel moves.