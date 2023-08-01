- By KANIS LEUNG - Associated Press
Singer and songwriter Coco Lee is being mourned by family and friends at a private ceremony a day after fans paid their respects for the Hong Kong-born entertainer who had international success. Sobs were heard when pallbearers marched solemnly with her coffin inside the funeral hall before her cremation Tuesday. Lee, who died July 5 at age 48, was known for her powerful voice and live performances. The public memorial was attended by scores of fans and her relatives and friends, including singers Elva Hsiao and Jenny Tseng. Director Ang Lee and action-comedy star Jackie Chan were among those who gave video tributes.
Rachel Maddow’s next book will be an exploration into right-wing extremism in the U.S., including a plot to overthrow the government at the start of World War II. Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House, announced Monday that Maddow’s “Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism” will be published Oct. 17. The book expands upon research for the liberal author-commentator’s podcast “Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra.” In “Prequel,” Maddow will look into anti-government actions involving a Nazi agent, more than 20 members of Congress and the anti-Semitic America First Committee that led to a 1944 sedition trial. That case ended in a mistrial.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Paul Reubens has left the Earth, riding a sporty red-and-white bicycle into that Puppetland from whose bourn no traveler returns, but leaving us with his great creation and alter ego: Pee-wee Herman.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Days after a video went viral that shows Cardi B throwing her microphone at a concertgoer in response to getting splashed by an unknown liquid, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a show attendee has come forward to "report a battery."
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series “Euphoria,” has died. He was 25. Cloud’s publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. In a statement, McCloud's family said he had “intensely struggled” with the recent loss of his father. McCloud hadn’t acted before he was cast in “Euphoria.” The part made Cloud the breakout star of one the buzziest shows in television. He was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6.”
Mark Jackson laid off by ESPN with Doris Burke and Doc Rivers slated as replacements, AP source says
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
Add Mark Jackson to the list of ESPN reporters and commentators who have been laid off over the past five weeks. Jackson was let go on Monday with two years remaining on his contract. Two people close to the move told The Associated Press that with Jeff Van Gundy also being laid off in late June, ESPN is expected to replace them with Doris Burke and Doc Rivers. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they aren’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel moves.
- By RALPH D. RUSSO - AP College Football Writer
Pac-12 Conference leaders are scheduled to meet this week and commissioner George Kliavkoff is expected to present members with details of a long-awaited, potential media rights deal. The meeting is set for Tuesday for presidents and chancellors, along with athletic directors. It comes less than a week after Colorado announced it was leaving the Pac-12 after this year and re-joining the Big 12. USC and UCLA are also departing next year for the Big Ten.
- Amber Garrett and Dan Clarendon - New York Daily News (TNS)
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Reflecting on the hospitalization that forced the postponement of her Celebration tour, Madonna says that she’s lucky to be alive and revealed that her children helped her pull through.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Richard Johnson: Getting details about Tom Cruise’s infamous London tea parties is a mission impossible
- Richard Johnson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Tom Cruise likes parties, especially his own.
- AP
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Viola Davis says she is opposed to filming her next movie amid the simmering actors' and writers' labor strikes — even though she has SAG-AFTRA's blessing to do so.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lady Gaga paid tribute to timeless singer and her "real true friend" Tony Bennett on Sunday, nearly a week after his death. In doing so, she vehemently urged fans take care of their elders.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Nathalie Stutzmann has become the second woman to lead a Richard Wagner opera at the Bayreuth Festival. The 58-year-old former contralto, fresh off her first season as Atlanta Symphony Orchestra music director, drew a luminous performance of “Tannhäuser” at the Festpielhaus on Friday night in a revival of the Tobias Kratzer 2019 production. Launched by Richard Wagner in 1876 and currently run by great-granddaughter Katharina Wagner, the festival used only men as conductors until Oksana Lyniv led a new staging of “Der Fliegende Holländer (The Flying Dutchman)” in 2021. The audience gave the production a boisterous 14-minute standing ovation, and Stutzmann has been invited back for the 2024 festival.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Radioactive ooze generated the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and “Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse” has helped birth “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” the new animated feature about everyone’s favorite rambunctious, pizza-loving reptiles. Directors Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears sh…
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Even very successful actors often travel a rough road in their careers. Job opportunities prove erratic and today’s hit comedy may be tomorrow’s dusty DVD. One way actors can smooth the ride is by hosting TV’s multiple game shows. Think Drew Carey, Jane Lynch, Joel McHale.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Twitter has reinstated Kanye West’s account after he was suspended eight months for a series of antisemitic posts.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
If you believe Janelle Monae’s hyper-sexual expression is a front, think again. These days, Monae is unapologetically living her truth in a bold manner while trying to avoid negativity. The star, once known for sporting custom-made suits, has shed that attire to nearly bare all like on the cover of her fourth studio album “The Age of Pleasure,” where she’s seen swimming in a topless pool. Other instances of her exposing herself onstage have drawn criticism, which the singer brushes off. Monae spoke recently with The Associated Press about her supportive mother, side-stepping criticism and her upcoming 26-city tour that kicks off in Seattle on Aug. 30.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
The unsolved murder of the beautiful Dot King captivated New York. But the hype around the case proved insufficient to catch the killer. So what happened? Author Sara DiVello presents years of research in “Broadway Butterfly,” a jazzy true crime historical thriller. Witnesses, detectives and journalists attempt to find out what happened to the ambitious young woman whose life was suddenly and mysteriously snuffed out. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says DiVello's tone is precise and transportive, replete with ′20s slang and swanky synonyms. “Broadway Butterfly” is scheduled for release on Tuesday from Thomas & Mercer.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
The actor behind Jar Jar Binks suffered from severe depression and contemplated taking his own life as a result of backlash to the controversial “Star Wars” character.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
When actor Casey Likes watched “Back to the Future” growing up, his mom would always say he reminded her of the film’s star, Michael J. Fox. Something in the universe agrees: He’s taking on Fox’s classic role on Broadway. The rising stage star plays Marty McFly for a musical adaptation of the beloved 1985 sci-fi comedy about a time-traveling duo who go back to the 1950s in a souped-up, gull-winged DeLorean. Broadway veteran and Tony Award-winner Roger Bart takes on Christopher Lloyd’s role of Doc Brown, the oddball scientist with a knack for inventions. Opening night is set for Thursday.
- By CRISTINA JALERU - Associated Press
In his memoir, “A Pocketful of Happiness,” Swazi-British actor Richard E. Grant charts his love story to his late wife, dialect coach Joan Washington who died of lung cancer in September 2021. In her Associated Press review, Cristina Jaleru explores the unexpected framing of the narrative. The book, while containing enough anecdotes told in his unique luminous style to keep the reader interested, is heavily weighed down by the “C” word and could have used more insights into his earlier life and life-at-large. The memoir is out on July 11 from Simon & Schuster.