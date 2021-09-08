Bizarro

A fall movie season (like everything else) in flux
A fall movie season (like everything else) in flux

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Cary Fukunaga has been waiting more than a year and a half for the biggest movie of his career, the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” to arrive in theaters. It has been a strange and surreal wait. Months before the much-delayed movie is even released on Oct. 8, the …

Fall 2021 TV: New shows to watch, try and avoid

  • Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)

The phrase “fall TV” used to have much more allure before streaming services eliminated all sense of time, but there’s still a buzz in the air.

Telluride: 'Spencer' showcases Kristen Stewart; Peter Dinklage shines in 'Cyrano'

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Ah, what a joy to be back in packed theaters again, seated in the dark with strangers and collectively transfixed by the power of the moving image. Also, what a horror, what an utter creeping horror to think of all the invisible deadly pathogens potentially floating around…

Movie review: 'The Card Counter' takes expertly crafted look at despair

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Filmmaker Paul Schrader is one of the architects of the brooding antihero character archetype. Back in 1976, he sketched the blueprint, Travis Bickle, in Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver,” and in 2017, his film “First Reformed” raged with a despairing sorrow that seemed to have only hardened o…

Timeline: The Clinton impeachment, as it happened

  • Los Angeles Times Staff - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

FX’s addictive new season of “American Crime Story,” from executive producer Ryan Murphy and head writer Sarah Burgess, is likely to reignite the nation’s interest in one of the defining scandals of the 1990s: the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. But just because it was one of the most…

Addictive 'American Crime Story' turns Clinton's impeachment into must-see TV

  • Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Impeachment as entertainment might seem impossible after years of slogging through the real thing. The Trump administration brought us day after day of melodrama, including overwrought performances on the House floor, and never fully stuck the landing.

Jeff Daniels draws on small-town past for new role in 'American Rust'

  • Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)

For many years Jeff Daniels was known for his film roles in movies like “Dumb and Dumber,” “The Squid and the Whale,” “Fly Away Home” and “Pleasantville.” But all that changed because of the late actor James Gandolfini.