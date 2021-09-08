The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition Tuesday to end Britney’s conservatorship.
- By SCOTT STROUD - Associated Press
“The Grief We Gave Our Mother" by Matthew Fowler (Signature Sounds)
20 years after losing her husband in 9/11 attacks, actress and singer LaChanze says she’s finally ready to ‘grieve privately’
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — LaChanze is ready for a respite.
- By MOLLY SPRAYREGEN - Associated Press
“In The War for Gloria” by Atticus Lish (Knopf)
- By SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press
“star-crossed,” Kacey Musgraves (Interscope Records/UMG Nashville)
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Waves of shock and despair reverberated through social media Monday after revered actor Michael K. Williams was found dead at age 54 in his Brooklyn apartment.
‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ reexamines the Bill Clinton sex scandal through the eyes of its women
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Annaleigh Ashford was 13 when former President Bill Clinton was impeached. The actress’ introduction to — and most of her education about — the sex scandal was through late-night comedy shows.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Cary Fukunaga has been waiting more than a year and a half for the biggest movie of his career, the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” to arrive in theaters. It has been a strange and surreal wait. Months before the much-delayed movie is even released on Oct. 8, the …
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Nate Burleson has seen the comparisons to Michael Strahan: football to analyst to morning show host. But the new man behind the desk of “CBS Mornings” is ready — and eager — to prove how different he is.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
In the two decades since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, films have reflected on that tragic day, honored the victims and recognized the heroes who risked their lives to save others.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
The phrase “fall TV” used to have much more allure before streaming services eliminated all sense of time, but there’s still a buzz in the air.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
TELLURIDE, Colo. — Ah, what a joy to be back in packed theaters again, seated in the dark with strangers and collectively transfixed by the power of the moving image. Also, what a horror, what an utter creeping horror to think of all the invisible deadly pathogens potentially floating around…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Filmmaker Paul Schrader is one of the architects of the brooding antihero character archetype. Back in 1976, he sketched the blueprint, Travis Bickle, in Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver,” and in 2017, his film “First Reformed” raged with a despairing sorrow that seemed to have only hardened o…
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Michael Kenneth Williams’ career was changed by the scar on his face, a remnant from a dangerous run-in when he was younger.
- Christina Tkacik - Baltimore Sun (TNS)
BALTIMORE — As Omar Little, actor Michael K. Williams patrolled the streets of Baltimore with a shotgun and a terrifying swagger. But in real life, friends say the man they called “Mike” cared deeply for the city and the people in it.
- Britt Julious - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Music festivals look a little different this year and the Pitchfork Music Festival is no exception. The Chicago summer staple, which normally takes place in July, moved to September this year. With rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois and a reinstated indoor mask mandate, that might n…
- Los Angeles Times Staff - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
FX’s addictive new season of “American Crime Story,” from executive producer Ryan Murphy and head writer Sarah Burgess, is likely to reignite the nation’s interest in one of the defining scandals of the 1990s: the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. But just because it was one of the most…
- By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press
“Matrix,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books)
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Impeachment as entertainment might seem impossible after years of slogging through the real thing. The Trump administration brought us day after day of melodrama, including overwrought performances on the House floor, and never fully stuck the landing.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
For many years Jeff Daniels was known for his film roles in movies like “Dumb and Dumber,” “The Squid and the Whale,” “Fly Away Home” and “Pleasantville.” But all that changed because of the late actor James Gandolfini.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Many months into the global pandemic, a Broadway musical about another horrific event that shook the world brought people together.