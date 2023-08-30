Atlantic Coast Conference football fans will be able to watch telecasts of their favorite team’s road games in local movie theaters under an agreement between cable network ESPN and Theater Sports Network. About 75 games will be shown this season in theaters. New Year’s Six bowl games and the College Football Playoff national championship game will be available, in addition to the ACC games. ACC games that air on ESPN platforms are available for distribution in the away team markets or in both home and away markets for neutral-site games. Cost of admission will be determined by the local theaters.