Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Big wins for organized labor and progressive causes as California lawmakers wrap for the year

  • By ADAM BEAM and SOPHIE AUSTIN - Associated Press

California lawmakers have finished their work for 2023. The Legislature sent hundreds of bills to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has the next month to decide which to sign into law. Labor unions have had a string of big victories this year. Lawmakers agreed to give health care workers a $25 minimum wage. Fast food workers got a $20 minimum wage increase. And lawmakers voted to make workers who have been on strike for at least two weeks eligible for unemployment benefits. That could benefit striking actors, writers and hotel workers in Southern California. Lawmakers also passed the nation's most sweeping emissions disclosure law on big businesses.

Movie review: ‘Scrapper’ a gritty but touching tale of impoverished childhood

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

Kino Lorber release “Scrapper” is a throwback to the “kitchen sink” dramas of the U.K.’s late-1950s early-1960s new wave period. The film is a gritty at times, low budget, social reform-minded entry about a, yes, scrappy 12-year-old girl named Georgie (appealing, nonprofessional Lola Campbel…

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage

  • AP

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children, the pair told People magazine Friday. In a joint statement provided to People, they said they “have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage." They said their "journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” The couple met in 1995 on the set of an Australian television show where both were actors. Deborra-lee Furness at the time was the more established of the two. They married in 1996 and had two children: Oscar, now 23, and Ava, now 18.

New Vegas Strip resort will permit its hospitality staff to decide whether they want to form a union

  • AP

A new Las Vegas casino and resort set to open on the Strip later this year will not stop workers from unionizing. The Culinary Workers Union, a political powerhouse in Nevada, and the Bartenders Union announced Fridat that Fontainebleu Las Vegas has agreed to allow employees the right to decide whether to unionize. The Fontainebleu is taking over the soaring blue-glass tower that has sat empty for close to two decades on the Strip. It is set to open in December. Hospitality workers in Las Vegas are also currently in contract negotiations on behalf of workers at T-Mobile Arena. Thousands rallied last month on the Strip.

Tony Award-winner Michael McGrath, mourned as 'adorable, mischievous, brilliant,' dies at 65

  • By The Associated Press

Michael McGrath, a Broadway character actor who shined in zany, feel-good musicals and won a Tony Award for “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” has died. He was 65. McGrath was in over a dozen Broadway shows including “Plaza Suite,” “She Loves Me,” “Tootsie” and “Spamalot” as well as on television as the sidekick to Martin Short on “The Martin Short Show.” In 2012, McGrath won the Tony for best actor in a featured musical role playing wise guy Cookie McGee in “Nice Work If You Can Get It” starring Matthew Broderick and Kelli O’Hara. His publicist says McGrath died Thursday at his home in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

Video appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at 'Beetlejuice' show before she was ejected

  • By JESSE BEDAYN and MATTHEW BROWN - Associated Press

Surveillance video from a Denver theater appears to show Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping during a “Beetlejuice” musical play. That's the one thing she denied doing while acknowledging this week that she had been kicked out for being disruptive. Boebert and another guest were escorted from the play Sunday after audience members accused two guests of vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance.  Boebert's campaign manager confirmed her ejection but denied the allegations of vaping. Boebert is running for reelection in a western Colorado congressional district. She has built a national profile with a combative style that has grabbed media headlines.