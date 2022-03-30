- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
A new report raises questions about Tom Cruise’s presentation of himself as the safety-conscious star of “Mission: Impossible 7,” who was so vehement about protecting the production from COVID-19 that he notoriously yelled expletives at crew members who purportedly violated COVID safety protocols.
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
Awards season is wrapping up this year just like music fans have always thought it should.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“Bridgerton” was a smash for Netflix when it premiered last year, and Season 2 of the historical romance, based on author Julia Quinn’s book series, has once again swept viewers up in its semi-winking Regency-era evocation of heaving breasts and smoldering stares, set against a backdrop of b…
- Mark Athitakis - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Gig workers try to stave off the end of humanity in St. Paul, Minnesota novelist DeYoung's seriocomic second novel.
- Chris Serres - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: An intimate look at the volatile work of union organizing.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
It's a tall order to ask for a mystery novel that's also funny, like wanting a dog who can both fetch and mix a cocktail. But such things do exist (the novels, not the dog, though surely you'll tell me if I'm mistaken), and a number of you responded to my call for recommendations for a crime…
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A compelling historical thriller about a woman who investigates the disappearance of her fiancé at the end of World War I.
Ana Castillo gets Chicago Literary Hall of Fame award for contributions as author, activist and educator
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — For Ana Castillo, a Chicagoan known for her work as an author, educator, poet and activist, home is where her books are. Which, given the pandemic, means a home in the most southern point of New Mexico. Castillo was back in her hometown Thursday night to receive the Chicago Literar…
- Cynthia Dickison - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A return to the State of Hockey doesn't go as swimmingly as this mom had hoped in West's new novel.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
A charming fable of a rabbit family and its friends — and enemies.
- Katherine A. Powers - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: In this entertaining and thought-provoking memoir, Maud Newton probes the relationship between ourselves and our ancestors — starting with her own.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — For more than two years, whenever I’ve driven past the Cinemark 18 in Evanston, Illinois, arguably the go-to multiplex for the Far North Side, I have wondered what it looks like inside right now. How quiet it must be. Is the concession stand sticky? Are the seats dusty? Do lobby po…
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
O.J. Simpson says he understands what Will Smith was feeling when he violently lashed out against Chris Rock — but he thinks the “Concussion” actor went too far.
- By ALI SWENSON - Associated Press
Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock onstage at Sunday's 94th Academy Awards was a moment that was hard to believe.
- AP
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rock band Foo Fighters is canceling all its upcoming tour dates including a scheduled May 1 performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, following the death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Virtual Pangea Hosts Blockchain Game 'Hogeman' Esports Tournament with a Chance to Win a Tesla Model 3
- PR Newswire
Prizes up to $63,000 are up for grabs for gamers playing Hogeman - the 2D 8-bit NFT game - in the Battle Royale Event on April 23
- Michael Ordona - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
According to new polling, 3 in 5 Americans disapprove of Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards after a poorly received joke about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith. But there are some groups that think Rock was “more wrong” than Smith in the altercation at the…
- By JOHN MARSHALL - AP Basketball Writer
March Madness has taken a power turn as it turns to the Final Four. No more plucky underdogs, much as we enjoyed the run by Saint Peter's. No more double-digit seeds looking for upsets.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Ezra Miller said aloha to their freedom when they were arrested early Monday and later released on bail after an incident at a bar in Hilo, Hawaii.
- By LINDSAY WHITEHURST - Associated Press
Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that affects millions of people around the world. But to many women — and to Black women, in particular — it is much more. It’s about beauty and race, about culture and about the uncertainty that the disorder creates around people’s perception of themselves.
- By The Associated Press
