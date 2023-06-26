- By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
Author Haruki Murakami says he's strongly opposed to the redevelopment of a Tokyo park district that would remove his favorite jogging path and tear down the baseball stadium where he was inspired to become a novelist. The plan to put skyscrapers and new stadiums in the Jingu Gaien green district has become increasingly controversial. Followers of baseball and rugby history are opposed to it, as well as conservationists and civil groups who say the project has advanced without transparency, adequate environmental assessment or explanation to the residents. Murakami said, “Please leave that pleasant jogging course full of greenery and the lovely Jingu Stadium as it is. Once something is destroyed, it can never be restored.”
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” slung its webs back atop the box office ranks while “The Flash” saw a drop faster than the film’s speedy character. The Spidey animated sequel -- starring Shameik Moore as the teenage webslinger Miles Morales — reclaimed the No. 1 spot in its fourth week in North American theaters, scoring $19.3 million. The latest number helped the Sony film reach $317.1 million domestically and an impressive $560.3 million worldwide. “Spider-Verse” beat out “Elemental,” which took second place for the second week in a row with an estimated $18.5 million. The film held on to the spot after experiencing Pixar’s worst three-day opening last week.
Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan to testify at Netanyahu's corruption trial as a prosecution witness
- By TIA GOLDENBERG - Associated Press
Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan will testify at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial. Milchan will answer questions Sunday about an alleged “supply line” of champagne and cigars funneled to the Israeli leader and his wife said to have been in exchange for help with Milchan’s personal and business needs. Milchan is testifying in one of three cases being brought against Netanyahu. The other two, for which he is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, accuse Netanyahu of exchanging regulatory favors with powerful media moguls for more positive coverage. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing.
- By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN - Associated Press
Some of the world’s biggest celebrations of LGBTQ+ pride are set to kick off Sunday. Thousands are expected to march in New York, San Francisco and other North American cities in parades that will be part party, part protest. Entertainers and activists, drag performers and transgender advocates are among the grand marshals in parades this weekend. Many of the marches are embracing a unity message as new laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community take effect in several U.S. states. Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle and Toronto, Canada, are all scheduled to hold their annual pride parades on Sunday.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Former child star Alyson Stoner is speaking out about how their professional career suffered after publicly coming out as queer.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Amber Heard is returning to the spotlight — sort of.
- By TERESA M. WALKER - AP Sports Writer
Chase Elliott prefers to view a very challenging season as opportunity, not pressure. The 2022 Cup Series champ who won last year's regular season title sits 27th in the points standings as NASCAR returns from the lone break in the 38-race season. Elliott has started only nine of 16 races because of a broken leg and one suspension. The Cup Series’ most popular driver five years running now has to work to qualify for the playoffs. Elliott says he wants to have fun and embrace the challenge. All of NASCAR should be rested for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
Following the new can be relentlessly depressing, so much that some people use that as an excuse for avoiding it. To combat that feeling, there's been a growth in the idea of “solutions journalism,” or stories that emphasize efforts being made to solve some of society's problems. For the past year CBS News has been training journalists at its locally-owned stations to look for these kinds of stories. Network news chief Wendy McMahon says it's time to look beyond what is happening to figuring out ways to help. Proponents of the idea say it takes rigorous reporting to work — that it's not just looking for good news.
- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
A sparkling mist of water from towering fountains cooled overheated VIP guests at Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe’s show at Paris Fashion Week. Its Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson, masterfully translated the essence of sculptor Lynda Benglis’ works into a spring collection that explored themes of sparkle and elongated form. Saturday's show was a fitting showcase of his continual innovation for Loewe’s and underscored his status among the Parisian design elite. High-waisted trousers bore a touch of vintage nostalgia, their surreal heights commanding attention and distorting perceptions of the human form. Mirroring the shimmering sparkle of the surrounding fountains, sequins and crystals added a festive disco-era energy to the collection.
