The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN - Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating the release of a new series of stamps honoring the traditional Mexican genre of mariachi. A ceremony celebrating the stamp's first day of issue was held Friday in New Mexico's largest city during the 30th annual Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque. The five colorful stamps were the creation of artist Rafael López, who lives and works in both San Diego and Mexico. Each stamp features an individual performer with their instrument. López says the beats and rhythms of Mariachi evolved in Mexico and are known around the globe. He says Latinos are proud to be able to share mariachi's special celebratory nature with other cultures.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jenifer Lewis, best known for starring in the hit ABC sitcom “black-ish” for eight seasons, scored a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.
- Daily Herald
Rock singer Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins says he'll perform a charity livestream show to benefit the victims of the the Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago that killed seven people and wounded more than 30. Corgan is a 20-year resident of Highland Park, where the shooting happened. He announced Thursday that the show will be held on July 27 at the city’s plant-based tea house Madame Zuzu’s, which he owns with his partner Chloe Mendel. He made the announcement Thursday in a video posted on the Madame Zuzu’s Instagram, the Daily Herald reported.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” the hit song no one could escape back in 2012, still continues to charm.
- By MARTINA REBECCA INCHINGOLO - Associated Press
Lizzo wants you to feel like your most “Special” self on her new record. The Grammy-winning singer and rapper returns with odes to body positivity and doesn't shy away from the dark times we endure to feel love-worthy. The Associated Press' Martina Rebecca Inchingolo writes in a review that the new music feels personal and reveals a vulnerable side of the extroverted artist. The slow ballad “If You Love Me” explore doubts and uncertainties, while she celebrates with the pop banger “The Sign.” Whether you need a friendly pep talk or a good cry, “Special” is the right companion. The album is out now.
- Richard Johnson - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Rachel Uchitel is hoping that some day she will not be known as Tiger Woods’ mistress.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Contrary to social media rumors, Drake was not arrested in Sweden Thursday night.
- By MARK PRATT - Associated Press
The company that makes some of the world’s most iconic board games including Scrabble, Monopoly, and Clue is developing a new one based on Wordle, the obsessively popular digital word-guessing game. Hasbro Inc. and Wordle owner The New York Times announced Thursday that Wordle: The Party Game will be available for purchase in North America in October. In the free online version, players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. The drawback is that it can only be played once per day. The board game will give players the opportunity to play against others, and play as much as they want.
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include Beyoncé’s new album “Renaissance,” Stephen Curry hosting the ESPYS sports awards and the summer thrill ride known as Shark Week returns to Discovery Channel for its 34th year. Netflix places one of its biggest bets yet on “The Gray Man,” a globe-trotting action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. One of the streamer’s most expensive films, “The Gray Man” is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers who presided over one of the biggest box-office smashes ever in “Avengers: Endgame.”
- Leonard Greene - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Actor Edward Norton is starring in a real-life drama about a community effort to save a beloved Bedford-Stuyvesant mansion from the wrecking ball.
- Dave Goldiner - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Tributes poured in Thursday from celebrities, family and friends of Ivana Trump after the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump died suddenly at her home on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — John Mulaney, a bit heavier in the face since last we saw him, a bit more weathered since his personal life imploded publicly, now looking eager to shed his Catholic choirboy air at 39, stepped out of the wings at the United Center on Thursday night with visibly watery eyes. He app…
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
Filmed in Columbus, Ohio, “Poser” is a frequently fascinating look at the nature of identity and the role young people play in creating themselves.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
A young woman, a born swimmer, backstrokes her way across the Adriatic Sea under a blinding sun in the opening images of “Murina,” now playing in limited theatrical release.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
Loosely inspired by the Mel Brooks’ 1974 groundbreaking comedy classic “Blazing Saddles” (and originally titled “Blazing Samurai”) and set in a mythical Japan inhabited mostly by cats, the computer-generated animated production “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” tells the story of a beagle n…
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Murina," an impressively tense, psychologically astute drama from Croatia, opens with a glimpse of Chekhov's spear gun, a device not uncommon in tales of underwater peril.
- Brooke Cain - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
It’s been a little more than a year since attorney Alex Murdaugh called 911 to his family’s home in Hampton County, South Carolina, to report that his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and son Paul, 22, had been shot multiple times and left dead in the yard.
5 shows to watch: 'American Pie' documentary spotlights the role of Clear Lake, Iowa, in the day the music died
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'The Day the Music Died'