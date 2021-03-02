LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 19 and air live on CBS.
NEW YORK (AP) — When Eddie Murphy made the original “Coming to America,” he was, almost indisputably, the funniest man in America.
SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A second panel from American artist Jacob Lawrence's sweeping series “Struggle: From the History of the American People" that has been hidden from public view for decades has been located, the Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts announced Tuesday.
Executive producers of the TV franchise “The Bachelor” released a statement Monday night condemning racist online attacks aimed at Rachel Lindsay after the former “Bachelorette” held longtime “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison accountable.
“If you keep your head down, he’ll move on and bother somebody else,” 16-year-old Vivian advises the new girl at school who has been bullied by a particularly odious classmate.
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the most intriguing parts of the costumes at the Broadway play “A Soldier's Story” was something the audience likely never saw.
“Coming 2 America” was a long time coming for Wesley Snipes.
Chicago blues master Corky Siegel is feeling good and ready to jam with you — even if that’s via livestream
CHICAGO — Corky Siegel feels fine.
When the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and screenwriter Suzan-Lori Parks was little and her parents put on Billie Holiday records, they often offered a vague editorial as accompaniment.
Soleil Moon Frye never had a "Wrecking Ball" moment.
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
Movies US charts:
The Golden Globe awards, and especially their governing body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, came under fire this year, after years of jokes at the expense of the small and mysterious group of journalists who throw Hollywood’s hottest (and tipsiest) party. Long-simmering accusation…
The documentary “The Truffle Hunters” offers a glimpse into the world of high-stakes truffle hunting in Italy, with an approach is artful, thoughtful and at times, even whimsical.
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Bunny Wailer, a reggae luminary who was the last surviving member of the legendary group The Wailers, died on Tuesday in his native Jamaica, according to his manager. He was 73.
A lawyer for a number of women who allege rapper T.I. and wife Tiny drugged and sexually abused them is calling for investigations of the Atlanta couple in Georgia and California.
"The Soul of a Woman," by Isabel Allende (Ballantine)
NEW YORK (AP) — Many nights growing up, some combination of the Staveley-Taylor sisters huddled on the staircase to listen when their parents invited friends over and took out guitars to sing Bob Dylan or Crosby, Stills and Nash songs.
LONDON (AP) — A British newspaper publisher said Tuesday it plans to appeal against a judge’s ruling that it invaded the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father after her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry.
BOSTON (AP) — Six Dr. Seuss books — including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” — will stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery, the business that preserves and protects the author's legacy said Tuesday.
Review: 'Raya and the Last Dragon,' featuring Disney's first Southeast Asian heroine, is a moving adventure
The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations: