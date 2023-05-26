Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks told graduates of Harvard University to be superheroes in their defense of truth and American ideals, and to resist those who twist the truth. Hanks told the students during the keynote address at Harvard's 372nd commencement ceremony on Thursday that they had options to either embrace liberty and freedom, or to remain indifferent. Hanks, who was awarded an honorary doctor of arts degree, poked fun at his own lack of academic credentials on a stage filled with some of the world’s brightest minds and most accomplished scientists, before fist bumping those who were graduating summa cum laude.