Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture
  • AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish artist who is seeking to retrieve his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown said Friday he wants safe passage guaranteed for himself and his employees when they dismantle and remove the artwork called “…

Estudiante herida en Astroworld muere, son 9 las víctimas

  • Por JUAN LOZANO - Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Una estudiante universitaria de 22 años que resultó gravemente herida en el festival Astroworld en Houston ha muerto, dijo el abogado de su familia el jueves, por lo que aumentó a 9 la cifra de víctimas mortales tras una avalancha humana hacia el escenario durante la presentac…

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

'Rust' tragedy, labor climate frame Hollywood contract vote
  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In weighing his vote on a proposed union contract with Hollywood producers, veteran stagehand Matthew “Doc” Brashear looked closely at the agreement and beyond, to the now-closed New Mexico film set where a cinematographer died.

Will Smith leads the biggest little book event of the year at Chicago Theatre, with reading, rapping and a ‘Fresh Prince’ theme song singalong

  • Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — On stage at the Chicago Theatre Wednesday night, at the only author event of the season to feature a “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song singalong, the human corporation known as Will Smith spoke of his late father’s belief (shared by, among others, Gen. George S. Patton, Jr.) tha…

Emilie Kouatchou makes 'Phantom' history on Broadway
  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Rising stage star Emilie Kouatchou came close to quitting musical theater during the pandemic shutdown, worried about the future. She stuck with it and has now made Broadway history.

'Home Sweet Home Alone' review: Update is familiar but fun

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

The plot is familiar — a young boy, left by himself for Christmas, is forced to defend his home against burglars using a series of elaborate homemade booby traps — but the execution of this update on the 1990 smash is fresh, and its hearty laughs make it a welcome holiday treat.