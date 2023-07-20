Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.