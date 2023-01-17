Bizarro

Review: Jesse Eisenberg directs a moving mother-son tale

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Jesse Eisenberg makes his feature directing debut with “When You Finish Saving the World,” starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard as mother and teenage son. They are immensely privileged but still struggle to connect while pursuing stand-in relationships outside of the home. “Eisenberg, who has already proven himself to be a talented, unsparing writer, shows promise as a director. He has not made a flashy art film, but a smart, biting and occasionally sweet character piece about unlikable characters that you still may want to root for,” writes Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr in her review. The R-rated film opens in theaters Friday.

'Night Court' and 'That '90s Show' welcome back the age of pre-prestige TV

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

It's impossible to generalize about television except to say that there's too much of it, but here and there, in a small way, we seem to be experiencing something of a neoclassical phase. Reheating old series and seasoning them to modern tastes — often to make them darker, more psychological…

Movie review: 'Alice, Darling' shines rare light on emotionally abusive relationship

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

The comma makes all the difference in the title “Alice, Darling.” It’s not an endearment, but rather, depending on what’s next, could be a request, a behest, an entreaty, perhaps even a demand, an order or a backhanded compliment. The title’s grammatical structure is a clever bit of wordplay…

Meg Medina is new ambassador for young people's literature

  • AP

Novelist Meg Medina is the new National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, a selection made by the Library of Congress. Medina, a Cuban American whose books include the acclaimed middle grade novel “Merci Suárez Changes Gears,” is the eighth National Ambassador. Medina, the first Hispanic ambassador, succeeds Jason Reynolds and will serve a 2-year term. She hopes to build relationships between families and libraries and host ”book talks” with kids around the country. Previous ambassadors include Jacqueline Woodson, Walter Dean Myers and Katherine Paterson.

Review: Hacking, not shoe-leather, solves thriller 'Missing'

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Enertainment Writer

June Allen’s mother has vanished during a romantic vacation with her boyfriend in Colombia when “Missing” starts gaining steam. The FBI are on it and warn June to wait by the phone. Thankfully, she doesn't. Audiences get a ringside seat to 18-year-old June’s quick mind and even quicker fingers as she uses all the modern tools at her disposal to solve the mystery in a superbly constructed and satisfying thriller from the director-writer team of Will Merrick and Nick Johnson. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says “Missing” manages to make a film about small screens feel electric on a big one. It opens in theaters Friday.

Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade make it to Songwriters Hall

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The class includes the writers of such iconic songs as “Man In the Mirror,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.” The seven songwriters from the class of 2023 will be inducted at a gala June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Snoop Dogg's hits include “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin & Juice." He will join such rappers as Missy Elliott and Jay-Z in the hall.

Paris Men's Fashion Week goes psychedelic and globe-trotting

  • By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer

Men’s Fashion Week in Paris was in top form with a second day of runway shows touting a dynamic season. Presentations on Wednesday showcased brands such as Dior, Vuitton, Issey Miyake and Givenchy roaring back from the pandemic. The eyepopping display that Bluemarble designer Anthony Alvarez put on inside the American Cathedral was a typical melting pot of streetwear, tailoring and cross-cultural, country-hopping references. Designer Anthony Vaccarello brought the long, dark elongated silhouettes of Saint Laurent’s women’s wardrobe to a gender-fluid and aesthetically precise fall collection. For her third show in Paris, Bianca Saunders featured a minimalist, often oversized aesthetic that darted effortlessly between cultures.

New photographs of Warsaw Ghetto found in family collection

  • By VANESSA GERA - Associated Press

Warsaw’s Jewish history museum has presented a group of photographs taken in secret during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising of 1943, some of which have never been seen before, that were recently discovered in a family collection. The POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews describes the finding as an important discovery. The photos were taken inside the Warsaw Ghetto by a Polish firefighter as the Nazi Germans were brutally crushing the revolt by Jewish fighters. The museum’s historians said Wednesday the value of the images lies in their being the only known images from uprising that were not taken by the Nazi German forces, and which therefore were not produced with the intention of serving German propaganda.

Books: 4 stunning fiction debuts by Bay Area authors of color

  • Jessica Yadegaran - Bay Area News Group (TNS)

While many of us will remember the last year as a time when superstar authors published highly anticipated follow-ups — think Michelle Obama, Jennifer Egan and Hanya Yanagihara — it was also a banner year for emerging voices.

Review: 'And Finally,' by Henry Marsh

  • Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)

NONFICTION: In his third memoir, Henry Marsh moves from being a doctor to becoming a patient. It's a difficult transition.