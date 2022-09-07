Bizarro

US authors Strout, Everett among Booker Prize finalists
US authors Strout, Everett among Booker Prize finalists

  • AP

American authors Elizabeth Strout and Percival Everett are up against writers from Britain, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka as finalists for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction. Strout’s symphony of everyday lives “Oh William!” and Everett’s powerful novel about racism and police violence, “The Trees,” are on the prize's shortlist announced Tuesday. The other contenders include Zimbabwe’s NoViolet Bulawayo for “Glory”; Irish writer Claire Keegan’s “Small Things Like These”; and “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” by Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka. British fantasy author Alan Garner — the oldest-ever Booker nominee at 87 — is on the list for “Treacle Walker.” The winner will be crowned Oct. 17 at a ceremony in London.

Music writer fights subpoena to testify at R. Kelly trial
Music writer fights subpoena to testify at R. Kelly trial

  • By MICHAEL TARM - AP Legal Affairs Writer

A music writer who spent decades raising awareness about sexual misconduct allegations against singer R. Kelly is fighting a bid to force him to testify at Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago on child pornography and trial-fixing charges. In a Tuesday filing, lawyers for Jim DeRogatis invoked protections for the press in asking the federal trial to rule DeRogatis need not testify. DeRogatis was a reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times in the early 2000s when he anonymously received a video that he gave to police that led to Kelly’s child pornography trial in 2008 in state court.

CNN hires former intelligence expert John Miller
CNN hires former intelligence expert John Miller

  • AP

John Miller, who has switched between journalism and law enforcement in a lengthy career, has been hired by CNN as its chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst. Miller most recently worked as the New York Police Department's deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, and has also worked at the FBI. In journalism, he has worked at both ABC and CBS News. While at ABC, he had an extensive interview with Osama bin Laden and later covered the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. Miller is a prominent addition as CNN, under new chief Chris Licht, tries to steer the network away from opinion.

The winners and losers of a muted Telluride Film Festival

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

TELLURIDE, Colo. — The Telluride Film Festival has long cherished its image as an oasis for movie lovers, tucked away in a remote Colorado box canyon, free from the cares of the world.

Review: Reimagining the fate of a doomed Renaissance duchess
Review: Reimagining the fate of a doomed Renaissance duchess

  • By JULIA RUBIN - Associated Press

Stories of high-born girls confined to castles and forced to marry young are the stuff of dark fantasy on HBO. But novelist Maggie O’Farrell approaches it from the perspective of one real and fascinating girl in Renaissance Italy. O’Farrell tells the story with psychological, Hitchcockian suspense. “The Marriage Portrait” is O'Farrell's first novel since the award-winning “Hamnet.” Again she reaches back to the 16th century to imagine the inner life of a girl about whom little is known. Here her subject is Lucrezia de’ Medici, who died under suspicious circumstances at just 16 years old. The official cause of death was illness but there were rumors her husband killed her.

Gulf Arab nations ask Netflix to remove 'offensive' videos
Gulf Arab nations ask Netflix to remove 'offensive' videos

  • By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press

Gulf Arab countries have asked Netflix to remove “offensive content” on the streaming service, apparently targeting programs that show gays and lesbians. A joint statement issued Tuesday on behalf of a committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council made the request, saying the unspecified programs "contradict Islamic and societal values ​​and principles.” Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates each published the statement via their respective governments as well. They, along with Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, make up the six-nation council. Netflix, based in Los Gatos, California, could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

Harry Styles evolves from heartthrob to fashion icon
Harry Styles evolves from heartthrob to fashion icon

  • By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press

Harry Styles will never be just a singer-songwriter, he's now an actor and a fashion powerhouse as well. The former member of British pop boy band “One Direction” has shed his musician’s skin for the male lead role alongside Oscar nominee Florence Pugh in the highly anticipated dystopian thriller “Don’t Worry Darling.” The film directed by Olivia Wilde made its buzzy world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday. Alongside his career evolution, Styles has also cemented himself as a fashion icon to watch on red carpets and on stage.