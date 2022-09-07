The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
American authors Elizabeth Strout and Percival Everett are up against writers from Britain, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka as finalists for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction. Strout’s symphony of everyday lives “Oh William!” and Everett’s powerful novel about racism and police violence, “The Trees,” are on the prize's shortlist announced Tuesday. The other contenders include Zimbabwe’s NoViolet Bulawayo for “Glory”; Irish writer Claire Keegan’s “Small Things Like These”; and “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” by Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka. British fantasy author Alan Garner — the oldest-ever Booker nominee at 87 — is on the list for “Treacle Walker.” The winner will be crowned Oct. 17 at a ceremony in London.
- By MICHAEL TARM - AP Legal Affairs Writer
-
A music writer who spent decades raising awareness about sexual misconduct allegations against singer R. Kelly is fighting a bid to force him to testify at Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago on child pornography and trial-fixing charges. In a Tuesday filing, lawyers for Jim DeRogatis invoked protections for the press in asking the federal trial to rule DeRogatis need not testify. DeRogatis was a reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times in the early 2000s when he anonymously received a video that he gave to police that led to Kelly’s child pornography trial in 2008 in state court.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The Weeknd is on the road to recovery and will return to live performances just days after he abruptly canceled his sold-out Saturday concert at SoFi Stadium.
Michael K. Williams’ writing partner Jon Sternfeld reflects on last calls with actor, who died days later
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Michael K. Williams’ death a year ago shocked his biographer because “The Wire” star had been “very happy” and in a “very good place” at that time, his writing partner Jon Sternfeld recalled.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Pour one out for Jason Momoa's hair, but make sure you use a reusable cup.
- AP
-
John Miller, who has switched between journalism and law enforcement in a lengthy career, has been hired by CNN as its chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst. Miller most recently worked as the New York Police Department's deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, and has also worked at the FBI. In journalism, he has worked at both ABC and CBS News. While at ABC, he had an extensive interview with Osama bin Laden and later covered the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. Miller is a prominent addition as CNN, under new chief Chris Licht, tries to steer the network away from opinion.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Luke Combs celebrated Labor Day weekend by doling out refunds left and right to concertgoers.
Justin Bieber suspends remainder of Justice World Tour to regroup and finish recovery from facial paralysis virus
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Justin Bieber has suspended the rest of his world tour to focus on his health.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The cast of Broadway’s upcoming “Sweeney Todd” revival is a cut above.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Former "NCIS" star Pauley Perrette is still here and repeatedly reminded her fans of that fact when she marked a scary milestone on Twitter.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Telluride, Colo. — To feed or not to feed, that is the film festivalgoer's ever-pressing question: whether 'tis wiser to blow off a screening and seek out some much-needed sustenance (or a drink, or a nap), or to just power through and hope that sheer cinephile adrenaline will be fuel enough…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The woman who recently sued Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears for alleged child sexual abuse submitted a letter Monday to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office calling for the comedians' immediate arrest and prosecution.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Fans frothing at the mouth for more drama from Olivia Wilde's sophomore film, "Don't Worry Darling," spent their Monday poring over several angles of footage of its stars Harry Styles and Chris Pine at the Venice International Film Festival.
Harry Styles’ alleged spitting and everything else you need to know about the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ drama
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The off-screen drama of “Don’t Worry Darling” may be better than what happened on-screen.
Maude Apatow says being a ‘nepotism baby’ makes her want to work even harder: ‘I’ve got to keep going’
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
She’s not euphoric about social media’s label for her — but she’s determined to prove herself.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
TELLURIDE, Colo. — The Telluride Film Festival has long cherished its image as an oasis for movie lovers, tucked away in a remote Colorado box canyon, free from the cares of the world.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Eminem, Drake and others in the rap world are mourning acclaimed Canadian battle rapper Pat Stay after he was stabbed to death in Nova Scotia.
Mary McNamara: We bonded over Tolkien when my son was 4. So of course we live-texted 'Rings of Power'
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
I took my son Danny to see "Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" when he was not quite 5 years old.
- By JULIA RUBIN - Associated Press
-
Stories of high-born girls confined to castles and forced to marry young are the stuff of dark fantasy on HBO. But novelist Maggie O’Farrell approaches it from the perspective of one real and fascinating girl in Renaissance Italy. O’Farrell tells the story with psychological, Hitchcockian suspense. “The Marriage Portrait” is O'Farrell's first novel since the award-winning “Hamnet.” Again she reaches back to the 16th century to imagine the inner life of a girl about whom little is known. Here her subject is Lucrezia de’ Medici, who died under suspicious circumstances at just 16 years old. The official cause of death was illness but there were rumors her husband killed her.
- By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
-
Gulf Arab countries have asked Netflix to remove “offensive content” on the streaming service, apparently targeting programs that show gays and lesbians. A joint statement issued Tuesday on behalf of a committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council made the request, saying the unspecified programs "contradict Islamic and societal values and principles.” Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates each published the statement via their respective governments as well. They, along with Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, make up the six-nation council. Netflix, based in Los Gatos, California, could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
TELLURIDE, Colo. — Everything about Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's new film is on a big scale. The themes and ideas — involving identity, Mexican history, race, success, family and mortality — are big. The level of cinematic ambition is big. Even the complete title — "Bardo, False Chronicle o…
- By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
-
Harry Styles will never be just a singer-songwriter, he's now an actor and a fashion powerhouse as well. The former member of British pop boy band “One Direction” has shed his musician’s skin for the male lead role alongside Oscar nominee Florence Pugh in the highly anticipated dystopian thriller “Don’t Worry Darling.” The film directed by Olivia Wilde made its buzzy world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday. Alongside his career evolution, Styles has also cemented himself as a fashion icon to watch on red carpets and on stage.