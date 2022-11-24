There are some familiar storylines in a new musical opening on Broadway — a singer and her relationship with the mentor who guided her; a newcomer trying to find his place, young women chasing their dreams. But they’ve never sounded quite like this. The global sensation that is Korean pop music is coming to center stage in “KPOP,” opening Nov. 27 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The show’s Broadway arrival has been a long time coming for playwright Jason Kim, who first conceived of a play around K-pop about a decade ago and staged an off-Broadway version in 2017.