Sleeper hit 'Our Flag Means Death' left us hanging. Season 2 would 'reorient' things

  • Kai Grady - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The little pirate show that could, "Our Flag Means Death," has turned out to be anything but little — in terms of both ambition and viewer appeal. Part romantic comedy, part period piece, the series is surprisingly large in scope, and it's swiftly emerged as a sleeper hit: Since its premiere…

Pioneering female comics finally get their due in Shawn Levy's 'In On the Joke'

  • Nate Jackson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

It wasn't that long ago that successful female comedians were forced to stifle themselves to be funny. But it was the obstacle that all of the first women in comedy had in common on their journey to fame. For Joan Rivers, Moms Mabley, Minnie Pearl, Phyllis Diller and many others, masking the…

Review: 'The Return of Faraz Ali,' by Aamina Ahmad

  • Sharmila Mukherjee - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: Aamina Ahmad's debut novel, "The Return of Faraz Ali," is a bold examination of the legacy of hereditary prostitution in Lahore's red light district.

6 new paperbacks to add to your spring reading list

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

Should you be in need of fresh spring reading, look no further: five lovely novels, and one very thick (but worth the weight!) biography, all newly published in paperback.

Yankees get a new star -- chef in Marcus Samuelsson

  • By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer

The Yankees are getting a new star — chef. Marcus Samuelsson is expanding to Yankee Stadium this season, opening a Streetbird food stand behind section 112 in the right-field area of the lower deck, partnering with the team and Legends Hospitality. Born in Ethiopia and raised in Sweden, Samuelsson was hired at 24 as executive chef of New York’s Aquavit and gained fame from a three-star review by The New York Times’ Ruth Reichl in September 1995. He left in 2010 after reducing his role for several years, and opened Red Rooster in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood later that year.

Tiger Woods' return to Masters a winner for TV networks
Tiger Woods' return to Masters a winner for TV networks

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

Tiger Woods fell short of his goal of winning the Masters golf tournament in his stunning return from serious injuries suffered in an auto accident, but he was a winner for the television networks who followed the event. The Nielsen company said CBS' coverage of the final round averaged nearly 10.2 million viewers — the most for any golf telecast since 2019, when Woods last won the coveted green jacket. ESPN's coverage of the first two round scored its best numbers since 2018. ESPN's peak moment for viewership came just as Woods was finishing up his second round.

Review: Potter prequels peter out in 'Secrets Dumbledore'
Review: Potter prequels peter out in 'Secrets Dumbledore'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Time always flew in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, but it has lately seemed to catch up to the Potter pop cultural sensation. Those long lines outside bookstores are a long time ago now. The books stopped but the movies never did. The “Fantastic Beasts” prequels, now up to three with “The Secrets of Dumbledore,” have soldiered on, even if the fever surrounding Pottermania — at least among less diehard Muggles — has dissipated. In “The Secrets of Dumbledore," writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle, the tangled plotlines and sense of dislocation that have plagued the prequels continues. The film opens in theaters Friday. 

Hawaii couple drop restraining order against Ezra Miller
Hawaii couple drop restraining order against Ezra Miller

  • By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER - Associated Press

A Hawaii couple have dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against actor Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films. According to court documents, a judge dismissed the case Monday after the couple requested the dismissal. The couple's lawyer is declining comment on why they no longer want to pursue the petition that accused Miller of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them in the Big Island town of Hilo. It's also the town where Miller was arrested for allegedly harassing patrons at a karaoke bar. Miller's attorney in Hilo declined comment on Tuesday.