The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
James Gray’s autobiographical coming of age film “Armageddon Time,” starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, has made the biggest splash of an American film not starring Tom Cruise at the Cannes Film Festival. Gray’s richly detailed film is as personal as it is political, and is often both at once. The New York writer-director based “Armageddon Time” on his own 1980s childhood in Queens. But the film is less a portrait of a young artist than it is a case study of how race and money can tip the scales in the formative years of young people. The Cannes Film Festival runs through May 28.
- Shelly Bradbury - The Denver Post (TNS)
-
A Swedish billionaire who is developing a controversial luxury hotel in Aspen, Colorado, is suing one of the city’s newspapers for defamation, claiming The Aspen Times wrongly portrayed him as a corrupt Russian oligarch amid that country’s war on Ukraine.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Pete Davidson, one of the brightest “Saturday Night Live” stars of the past decade, is leaving the sketch comedy series, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.
- AP
-
A domestic battery charge against a 23-year-old Florida rapper who goes by the name Rod Wave has has been dropped. Prosecutors filed a notice Thursday in Osceola County court that the case against Rodarius Green was not suitable for prosecution. Officials say Green, whose song “Heart on Ice” broke into the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020, was arrested earlier this month following a traffic stop in St. Petersburg on a warrant out of Osceola County. According to an arrested warrant, Green’s ex-girlfriend accused him of entering her central Florida home and choking her last month while their two children were in another room of the house.
- Tim Balk - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Masking must go on.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
The CBS sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola” will close out the season on Monday, but it's been renewed for its fourth year. Billy Gardell, who plays Bob, considers himself a two-time winner. He starred with Melissa McCarthy for six years in “Mike & Molly,” and he's lucked out again with “Bob Hearts Abishola." Gardell plays a sock salesman who woos and wins a cardiac care nurse who is younger than him and is African-born. Viewers of the show have seen Bob slim down along with Gardell, who says he underwent gastric-bypass surgery after careful consideration. It takes continued effort, he said, calling it a personal decision.
- Kai Grady - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Actor Viola Davis recently revealed a racist encounter she had with a director who called her by his maid's name.
- Kai Grady - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
One week ahead of the long-awaited, highly anticipated fourth season of "Stranger Things," Netflix has released the first 8 minutes of Season 4, Episode 1.
- Russ Mitchell - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
If you own a Tesla, or a loved one does, or you're thinking about buying one, or you share public roads with Tesla cars, you might want to watch the new documentary "Elon Musk's Crash Course."
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Rebel Wilson just recounted what she called an “awful and disgusting” incident with a co-star who couldn’t keep his pants on.
- By The Associated Press
-
This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Def Leppard, a five-part Apple+ series on dinosaurs and a documentary about the late composer Stephen Sondheim and his musical “Company.” Martin Freeman stars as a deeply troubled English police officer in “The Responder,” debuting Tuesday, on the Britbox streaming service. “Navalny,,” the riveting documentary about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has been making the rounds in theaters and on CNN, but starting Thursday it’ll be available on HBO Max as well. And the weekend’s big movie is also a place for new music: The soundtrack from “Top Gun: Maverick” features singles by Lady Gaga and OneRepublic.
Fyre Festival creator has put together team to ‘come up with ideas’ for new entertainment ventures after early prison release
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Billy McFarland is all fyred up.
- Eduardo Gonzalez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Los Angeles Rams are prepping for the 2022 season after capping off their historic 2021 season with a thrilling Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams will try to become the first team since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
A fraternal relation to Jane Campion’s overrated “The Power of the Dog,” indie effort “Montana Story” is the modern-day tale of an extended family, including an estranged brother and sister, preparing for the impending death of the family patriarch.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are about to take part in a fairy-tale follow-up wedding.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
French actress Eva Green has come out in support of Johnny Depp amid his contentious defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Like the previous films he’s directed — 2014’s “Ex Machina” and 2018’s “Annihilation” — Alex Garland’s new folk-horror film “Men” has a lot going on underneath the surface: themes of gender and toxic masculinity, ancient signs and symbols, literary references to everything from the Bible to Yeats.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Los Angeles proto-influencer Angelyne simply does not like Peacock’s depiction of her in its new miniseries.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Zoe Bakes'