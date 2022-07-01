- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
One of the most personally meaningful awards Common has received is also the least known. But that doesn't bother this dedicated hip-hop star, actor and social activist, who is the first rap artist to ever win an Oscar, a Grammy and an Emmy.
My worst moment: Tommy Davidson bet a TV version of ‘Coming to America’ would make him a star. He bet wrong
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“I do a little bit of everything,” Tommy Davidson says of his stand-up act. “It’s a little bit political. It’s a little bit of storytelling. It’s a little bit autobiographical. It’s a little bit of improv. The only thing that’s on my mind when I get on stage is that everybody from any backgr…
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Rickie Lee Jones went from the coffeehouses of Los Angeles to the cover of Rolling Stone magazine in what must have seemed like the blink of an eye to some observers.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Playwright Donja R. Love wanted to write a show about a topic underrepresented on stage — and audiences have responded.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
R&B icon R. Kelly on Wednesday was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a U.S. district judge for racketeering and sex trafficking, 26 years after the first accusation of sex with an underage girl was brought against the singer.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MICHAEL TARM - AP Legal Affairs Writer
R. Kelly could be in his 80s before the singer is free again, based on a 30-year prison term imposed this week by a New York federal judge for sexually abusing young fans. And if the 55-year-old loses at three related trials in coming months, he could be staring at yet more time. The next trial he faces is set for Aug. 15 in federal court in Chicago, Kelly's hometown. Steve Greenberg is a longtime Kelly lawyer and represents Kelly in a separate state case in Illinois. Greenberg says he suspects there have been discussions about a plea deal between Kelly’s federal trial-team lawyers and federal prosecutors in Chicago.
Four Atlantic City casinos reach contract agreement with union, averting a strike on Fourth of July weekend
- AP
Four Atlantic City casinos reach contract agreement with union, averting a strike on Fourth of July weekend.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
“Mr. Malcolm’s List” is not, technically, by Jane Austen, but it is Austenesque through and through. It’s also “Bridgerton”-esque, featuring a diverse cast. The terrific ensemble is led by Freida Pinto, Zawe Ashton and, in the role of the wealthy bachelor of the title, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù. This Regency-era examination of British upper-class romantic machinations is pleasing to the eye and often delightfully clever, writes Associated Press National Writer Jocelyn Noveck in her review. It’s also virtually conflict-free, because as we all know from the start, matches will be made. “Mr. Malcolm’s List” opens Friday in theaters.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Good news for all the Wanda Maximoff fans concerned about the Scarlet Witch's future (or lack thereof?) after watching "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness": Elizabeth Olsen would love to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe if Disney will have her.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
One year to the day he was released on an overturned sexual assault conviction and less than a month after losing a civil trial on another sexual assault, Bill Cosby spoke for the first time about his stay in prison.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
English actors Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child together.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Years before “Bridgerton” and the Regency-era fashion moment it helped inspire, director Emma Holly Jones was dreaming of an early 19th century romantic comedy with a diverse cast. The result, “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” a lively Jane Austen inspired romp about a high society marriage mart and a woman seeking to get revenge on the picky suitor who rejected her, debuts Friday in U.S. theaters. The film starring Frieda Pinto and Zawe Ashton as friends conspiring to get back at Mr. Malcolm features an up-and-coming British actor named Sopé Dìrísù in the title role.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Travis Barker's family is grateful for the love amid the Blink-182 drummer's recent health scare.
- AP
The leather-clad figurehead of the Hells Angels motorcycle club has died. Sonny Barger was 83. Barger's death Wednesday was announced in a post on his Facebook page that said he had a brief bout with cancer. Barger was a founding member of the Oakland, California, chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957. The chapter’s most infamous moment was at a 1969 Rolling Stones concert at Altamont Speedway, where bikers hired as security staff fatally stabbed a concertgoer. The Hell’s Angels earned a reputation as an outlaw gang _ something Barger always downplayed, despite his own prison stint for conspiring to blow up the clubhouse of a rival biker gang.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
If you were hiding under your bed after listening to the last album by Imagine Dragons, it’s time to come out. The second volume of “Mercury” is upbeat, often Caribbean-spiced and throbbing. It is the sound of a band getting its arena groove back, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. The new tracks are wistful, confessional and owning weakness, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Take the eclectic, slightly deranged “I’m Happy,” a title that could never appear on “Act. 1,” with Reynolds singing “Even when I might fall down/I know my luck come back around.”
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Beyoncé has shared the official cover art for "Renaissance," her seventh studio album, which is due July 29.
- By The Associated Press
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 6/25/2022
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
A new Spider-Man is coming out — and he’s gay, proud, and fabulous.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
High gas prices aren't keeping us from hitting the open road. According to the Vacationer, a trip-planning website, roughly 80% of Americans are vacationing by car this summer, up nearly 20% from last year.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Machine Gun Kelly is living out his song "Bloody Valentine."