It’s a rock musical space odyssey. Star Wars goes to Warped Tour, circa 2005. And it’ll make you want to dance. “Vaxis II” is a 13-track prog-rock symphony that was released Friday. It is a continuation of the concept albums, which pairs with the comic book series “The Amory Wars,” that the band has been building on for more than two decades. Coheed frontman Claudio Sanchez talked with The Associated Press about what it was like working on the album through the pandemic, the origin stories behind some of the songs and how his fans converted him into a cruise lover, or at least someone who can enjoy the moment.