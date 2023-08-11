The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
A month after Tom Cruise faced off with an AI supervillain comes a very “Mission: Impossible”-like international espionage thriller with an equally fancy and powerful machine. “Heart of Stone” stars Gal Gadot as an elite agent for a group with an all-powerful supercomputer. Whereas “Dead Reckoning” pushed old-school filmmaking to extremes for a gripping theatrical experience, “Heart of Stone” revels in its digital wizardry, feels vaguely algorithm-y in its conception, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. All the pieces in this Netflix film are fine but nothing is distinct from dozens of films before it. You would swear that the movie’s star AI wrote it — and even gave itself first billing, too.
- By RIO YAMAT - Associated Press
-
Dozens of Las Vegas police body camera videos show the moment a man and his wife exited a home raided in July in connection with the cold case killing of rapper Tupac Shakur. The footage is heavily redacted and doesn't provide a view into the home or identify the man and the woman. A copy of the search warrant says police were searching for items “concerning the murder” of Shakur from Duane Davis. Davis is one of the last surviving witnesses to the crime and has long been known to investigators. Las Vegas police haven't provided an update on the case since they confirmed the raid last month.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Notorious rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested Wednesday in Florida after failing to appear in court for a traffic violation.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Rapper Lil Tay, who was reported dead Wednesday, is very much not.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kevin Spacey's first movie since he was found not guilty in a London sexual assault case has landed on a release date.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Actress Sydney Sweeney has confirmed her role as Julia Carpenter — aka Spider-Woman — in the upcoming “ Madame Web” superhero movie from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Angelina Jolie is readying for a new role on Broadway. The Academy Award-winning actress has signed on to be the lead producer of the forthcoming musical adaptation of “The Outsiders.”
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Viral internet star Lil Tay is not dead, but rather the victim of hackers who posted a phony announcement on her social media pages, according to a new report.
- AP
-
The guild that represents striking film and television screenwriters says negotiations with major studios and streaming services will resume Friday. The Writers Guild of America sent a message to its members Thursday saying they expect the studios will respond to their proposals. The two sides met last week to discuss possibly restarting negotiations, but no negotiation dates were immediately set. The screenwriters have now been on strike for 101 days, surpassing a 2007-2008 work stoppage that ground many Hollywood productions to a halt. This time the writers have been joined on picket lines by Hollywood actors, who are also striking seeking better compensation and protections on the use of artificial intelligence in the industry.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — "1989," meet 2023.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
It's "Dracula on a Boat."
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The labor unrest that has brought Hollywood to a standstill is delaying the Emmy Awards until January.
- By SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press
-
Musician Robbie Robertson, who died this week, is remembered by Scott Bauer of The Associated Press for the impact he had on his lifelong love of The Band and its music. Bauer recalls seeing The Band, minus Robertson, at his first concert in 1985 and the interviewing Robertson in 2002. Robertson discussed the release of “The Last Waltz” documentary and his memories of playing with Bob Dylan. He also spoke about The Band's breakup and wanting to honor their time together with a re-release of their concert film, “The Last Waltz.” Watching “The Last Waltz” has become for Bauer, and many others, a Thanksgiving tradition.
- By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press
-
The 21-year-old social media influencer who was charged with inciting a riot after a crowd of thousands of his followers erupted in chaos in New York City last week says he is “beyond disappointed” in the bad behavior. Streamer Kai Cenat said on Twitch on Wednesday that the disruptive behavior was not cool. He said he watched videos of people jumping on cars and asked himself “Why? Like, why?” Police said several people were injured during the Union Square mayhem, including at least four who were taken to hospitals. Police said 65 people were arrested.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Five minutes into “Passages,” a scene from a marriage takes a casually fateful turn, and one of the year’s best films is off and running to destinations unknown.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Rappers had been in movies before 1991.
- By The Associated Press
-
Publishers Weekly Best Selling Books for the week ending August 5th
- Louis Aguilar - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
DETROIT — A public memorial will be held Saturday at a local music venue for celebrated Detroit musician Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, the singer who rose to international fame after being featured in an Academy Award-winning documentary.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
You have questions. I have some answers.
- By KRYSTA FAURIA - Associated Press
-
Back in February, recording artist Kelsea Ballerini quietly released an EP of strikingly intimate and vulnerable songs about her recent divorce, with no expectation of performing them live or promoting them in the way she would a full album. But after receiving an overwhelming response from fans, the pop country singer-songwriter is re-releasing “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” on Friday with new versions of the songs and a previously unreleased track. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Ballerini reflected on what this EP has meant for her, both personally and professionally. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Tim McGraw is dropping a secret to his steamy marriage with Faith Hill, and it'll have couples ready to light the candles and cue the music.