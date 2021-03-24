- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The makers of "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" always knew the comedy would climax with a song. They just changed their minds about what the song would mean, what kind of song it would be and what they meant by "climax."
- Jen Yamato Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Eddie Huang, the author, restaurateur and TV host whose memoir chronicling life as an immigrant kid in the ’90s was adapted into the hit ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat,” would’ve taken the fast lane to moviemaking had such a path existed. Instead, after minoring in film in college and hustli…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 15:
My worst moment: ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Garcelle Beauvais on the perils of running late
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
“I had no idea that ‘Coming to America’ would turn out to be iconic for a lot of people,” said Garcelle Beauvais, “and now here we are, 30-odd years later, and we’re at it again. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.”
- Melissa Ruggieri The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
It only needs one word: “Tina.”
Jake from State Farm is Kevin Miles from Chicago's South Side. A year into the role, he can’t answer your questions about insurance, but he sure can sell it
- Darcel Rockett Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Talking with Kevin Miles, aka “Jake from State Farm,” the connection is immediate.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Bob Odenkirk got a kick out of playing a punch-throwing, weapon-wielding action hero.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
-
When Chang-rae Lee begins a project, the writer always asks himself: "Why do I need this story?"
- Naomi Ishisaka The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE — Following the killings of eight people — including six Asian American women — in Georgia last week, Karen Maeda Allman, bookseller and author events coordinator at Elliott Bay Book Company in Seattle, compiled this list of readings on Asian American history and experiences.
- Oline H. Cogdill South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS)
-
Walter Mosley easily glides back to his Easy Rawlins series in this strong 15th outing, “Blood Grove.” It has been five years since the private detective was last seen in “Charcoal Joe” (2016) — Mosley has been busy with other projects, including working on the FX TV series “Snowfall.” The E…
- Oline H. Cogdill South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS)
-
Years ago, a story circulated about a woman telling a colleague how she left her kids, ages 3 and 5, alone at home all day, fed them once a day and had no plans to send them to school. The conversation was overheard by another woman with a reputation for causing problems at work, starting ru…
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Maisie Dobbs is trying not to let World War II get her down.
- Dorany Pineda Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Gabriela Garcia didn't know it at the time, but she started writing parts of her debut novel when she worked as a migrant organizer.
- Dorany Pineda Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
One of the more unexpected twists of an unprecedented year is that the little-known business of literary translation has become a source of public controversy.
- Christopher Borrelli Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
This is a story about achieving financial solvency! (Sort of.)
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Janet Jackson’s socially conscious album “Rhythm Nation 1814,” Louis Armstrong’s jazzy “When the Saints Go Marching In” and Nas’ debut release “Illmatic” are among 25 recordings being inducted to the National Recording Registry.
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” and starred in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” died Tuesday in Santa Rosa, California, his wife said. He was 87.
- Jon Bream Star Tribune (TNS)
-
MINNEAPOLIS — On the fifth anniversary of Prince's death, his estate has created a special way to remember the Minneapolis music icon: free visitation to pay respects in Paisley Park's atrium, where his ashes will be on display.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paisley Park officials are marking the fifth anniversary of Prince's death by offering fans free admission to pay their respects at the suburban Minnesota compound, where his ashes will be on display in the atrium.
- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
NFL Films has been chronicling Tom Brady's career since he entered the league in 2000. Somehow, they always seem to be new things to reveal.
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The parents of Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, said Tuesday that they want those responsible for his accidental overdose death held responsible, and prosecutors said they are considering criminal charges.