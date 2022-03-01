Blondie

Blondie
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Statue to mark drowning of Native American leader's son

  • Portland Press Herald

SACO, Maine (AP) — A local organization has won a grant to erect a proposed statue of a Native American leader, his wife and his son, who drowned as an infant when English settlers overturned their boat, according to a contemporary account.

Ap
AP

Marian Anderson sculpture project is now seeking an artist

  • Peter Dobrin - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — Planners behind the drive to erect a sculpture of Marian Anderson in her hometown are casting about for potential artists and, for the first time, have outlined a detailed timeline for completion of the project.

Ap
AP

'The Batman' review: Darkness and loathing in Gotham City

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Unrelentingly and unnecessarily bleak, "The Batman" is the darkest, heaviest big screen Batman yet, the result of years of fan demand that the Dark Knight's brooding match the weight of our world.