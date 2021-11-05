Blondie

Blondie
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Review: Take no notice of Netflix’s limp imitation blockbuster ‘Red Notice’

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

A red notice, as helpfully defined by “Red Notice,” is the highest level of arrest warrant issued by Interpol. You might think of this detail as a red herring, given how little it really factors into the movie’s cheerfully hectic heist-caper plot. The title color, however, does get quite a w…

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

Ap
AP

'Finch' review: Tom Hanks, a robot and a dog go on a tedious road trip

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

It's the end of the world and Tom Hanks is the one of the last human beings hanging on for dear life. Sure, why not, he's earned it. But the treacly, maudlin "Finch" is not the film humanity, or even Hanks, is going to want to be remembered by.

Ap
AP

'Red Notice' review: Three stars phoning it in from a fancy looking phone

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Not a single thing of consequence happens in "Red Notice." It's a cat and mouse game where neither the cat nor the mouse seems to be much into the game, so they decide to kick their feet up and relax midway through rather than trying any harder than they need to. Why tire yourself out when t…

Ap
AP

Why 'Dexter' needed to kill again

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

Dexter Morgan wants a do-over. You can't blame him. Even die-hard fans despised the supposed end of his adventures in 2013, especially that parting shot in which we learned that TV's most ethical serial killer had ended up as a lumberjack.

+4
Review: 'Eternals' has a lot of firsts but way too much else
Ap
AP

Review: 'Eternals' has a lot of firsts but way too much else

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

You can tell “Eternals” is going to be epic right from the opening crawl line: “In the beginning...” That's right, the film actually swipes language from the Book of Genesis. The Marvel Cinematic Universe just got biblical.

Ap
AP

Film set fatalities rise in last decade as production booms

  • Matt Stiles and Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin during filming of the western “Rush” was the latest among a series of fatal injuries that have dogged the industry for years.