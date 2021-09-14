- By MOLLY SPRAYREGEN - Associated Press
-
"The Spectacular" by Zoe Whittall (Ballantine)
- By The Associated Press
-
Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
The first standing ovation Dionne Warwick ever received was as a 6-year-old, when her reverend grandfather brought her up to the pulpit of the St. Luke’s AME Church in Newark, New Jersey, where she sang “Jesus Loves Me” for a rapt congregation.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
Paula Poundstone is one of the most popular celebrity panelists on the weekly National Public Radio staple news quiz show “Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!” and is well-versed on what’s going on in the world. She has a knack for making off-the-cuff wisecracks, sometimes veering in weird directions.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
TELLURIDE, Colo. — Writer-director Mike Mills is a deeply sensitive person — "too sensitive," he'll tell you. So as thrilling as it was to see his new film "C'mon C'mon" have its world premiere at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, he didn't have the easiest time getting through it.
- Haley Branson-Potts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
VOLCANO, Calif. — The aging actress had made up her mind.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The long-awaited return of Dominic Toretto and crew in all their muscle car glory tops the DVD releases for the week of Sept. 21.
'Dune' was long considered 'unadaptable.' The screenwriters explain how they tackled the sci-fi classic
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Last month, with the long-awaited release of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic "Dune" finally approaching, the film's official Twitter account issued a challenge: "Explain 'Dune' in one sentence."
- Greg Braxton and Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — When massive protests erupted nationwide last summer after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, the entertainment industry was initially slow to respond. Studios and major corporations responsible for creating content to entertain America kept their distance.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JOSEPH PISANI - AP Retail Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Your palm could soon be your ticket into a concert.
- By BARRY WILNER - AP Pro Football Writer
-
A decade ago, Scotty McCreery won “American Idol.” At age 17.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — If you can remember the price of a 30-ounce jar of mayonnaise, what an Armani purse goes for and how much to pay for an iPhone 12, there's really only one place to shine — “The Price Is Right.”
- AP
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News is reviving the long-running TV series “COPS” for its Fox Nation digital site as part of a pitch to entice police, firefighters and other first responders to sign up for the service.
- By JIM MUSTIAN - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney for Britain's Prince Andrew said Monday that the royal had not been properly served with a copy of a new lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was coerced into having sex with him at age 17, and that he intends to challenge jurisdiction in the case.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — This year’s Tony Awards will feature some Broadway-grown star power.
- By HILLEL ITALIE and MICHELLE R. SMITH - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — George Wein, an impresario of 20th century music who helped found the Newport Jazz and Folk festivals and set the template for gatherings everywhere from Woodstock to the south of France, died Monday.
George Wein, Newport Jazz Festival co-founder who created a template for other influential festivals, has died at 95
- AP
-
NEW YORK (AP) — George Wein, Newport Jazz Festival co-founder who created a template for other influential festivals, has died at 95.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Donny Osmond once faced potential paralysis and is now opening up about the frightening ordeal.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Crazy Eyes has the googly eyes.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — If you can remember the price of a 30-ounce jar of mayonnaise, what an Armani purse goes for and how much to pay for an iPhone 12, there's really only one place to shine — “The Price Is Right.”