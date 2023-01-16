Blondie

Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece’s former king
Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece’s former king

Thousands of people have been lining up since before dawn outside Athens’ cathedral to pay their final respects to Greece’s former King Constantine. He died last week at the age of 82. Greece’s monarchy was definitively abolished in a referendum in 1974 and Constantine spent decades in exile. He mainly lived in London before returning to settle in his home country once more in his waning years. The government announced after his death that Constantine would be buried as a private citizen without honors reserved for former heads of state in Tatoi. The site is the former royal estate north of Athens next to where his parents and ancestors are buried.

India's 'RRR' an unlikely underdog in Hollywood awards race
India's 'RRR' an unlikely underdog in Hollywood awards race

Hollywood’s awards season has found an unlikely underdog in “RRR.” S.S. Rajamouli’s three-hour maximalist action epic is one of India’s most expensive and top-grossing films of all time. It pairs two of the country’s biggest stars, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, topping Netflix streaming charts over the summer. But the Academy Awards generally shun foreign films and over-the-top action movies in prestige categories. To give their film a final push, Rama Rao Jr. and Charan traveled to Los Angeles to attend the Golden Globes, mingle with the likes of Cate Blanchett at parties, and attend packed screenings like the one that featured a riotous dance party at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Prince Harry: Memoir is about saving royals from themselves
Prince Harry: Memoir is about saving royals from themselves

Prince Harry has said he had enough material for two memoirs. But Harry said in an interview published in British newspaper The Telegraph on Saturday that he held back because he didn't think his father and brother would “ever forgive him.” He said that releasing his memoir wasn’t “trying to collapse the monarchy. This is about trying to save them from themselves.” Harry also revealed that he worries about Prince William’s children. He said he felt “a responsibility knowing that out of those three children at least one will end up like me. The spare." Harry’s candid autobiography "Spare” sold 1.4 million English-language copies on the first day it was published this week.

Lisa Marie carved her musical path as she bore Elvis' legacy
Lisa Marie carved her musical path as she bore Elvis' legacy

Lisa Marie Presley may have been dubbed a “rock princess," but she staked claim as a singer-songwriter, even as she bore the legacy of her father. Presley, who died Thursday at the age of 54, was the daughter of musical royalty and the face of the Elvis estate. But through her own songwriting and singing, her own truth came out in dark and honest lyrics. Over three albums, she worked with a variety of co-writers and collaborators, proving that she could do more than replicate Elvis. Her music even foretold what would her happen wen she died — she will be be buried at Graceland, her father's mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.