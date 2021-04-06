- Stacy Perman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Even before the pandemic corralled Americans onto their couches to binge and consume a steady churn of content, producer Amy Baer knew the entertainment industry was missing an opportunity to sate viewers.
- Lorraine Ali Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kicking butt in corsets and slaying with parasols, Victorian sci-fi drama “The Nevers” arrives under, or at least alongside, a cloud: Creator Joss Whedon, who left the series in November citing exhaustion, has been the subject of multiple allegations since last summer of creating an abusive …
- Suzy Exposito Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Not long ago, it almost seemed like curtains for Evanescence. The Grammy-winning gothic rock band fronted by Amy Lee had seen several members cycle in and out, citing personal and creative differences. And there were a spate of lawsuits between the band, its manager and label Wind-Up Records…
- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers beginning his two-week stint as guest host of "Jeopardy!" on Monday, think of it as an audition. The Super Bowl MVP has been a fan of the game show since childhood and a "Celebrity Jeopardy!" winner in 2015.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Topping the new releases for the week of April 13 is Nicolas Cage in "Willy's Wonderland," where he stars as the unnamed janitor of the titular theme park, now condemned.
Documentary on the slaying of Michael Jordan’s father plays like a John Grisham novel: ‘The murder of James Jordan is really the gateway to a larger story’
- Phil Rosenthal Chicago Tribune (TNS)
It’s James Jordan’s name and son Michael Jordan’s fame that will bring audiences to imdb.com’s “Moment of Truth,” but the docuseries has little to do with them.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Supporters and family of the rapper DMX chanted his name and offered up prayers Monday outside the New York hospital where he remained on life support.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Singer and actress Cher apologized this weekend for a controversial statement she made about the late George Floyd.
- Jenna Ross and Chris Riemenschneider Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — She thought Sean Tillmann was joking.
- By STEVEN WINE Associated Press
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, “They’re Calling Me Home" (Nonesuch)
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 27, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
- Michael Rietmulder The Seattle Times (TNS)
Brandi Carlile’s career seems stuck in the fast lane. Worse problems.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama lawyer best known for defending death row inmates and advocating for racial justice is taking on a new role: Concert pianist at New York's Lincoln Center.
- By ANN LEVIN The Associated Press
“First Person Singular,” by Haruki Murakami (Alfred A. Knopf)
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Four performers of color — Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya and Youn Yuh-jung — made history Sunday night by sweeping the top four film categories at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
DMX friends, family holding prayer vigil at hospital where rapper remains in critical condition after heart attack and drug overdose
- Leonard Greene New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Fans of Ruff Ryders legend DMX will gather for a vigil Monday afternoon at the Westchester hospital where reports say the rapper is in critical condition after a weekend heart attack brought on by a drug overdose.
- By The Associated Press
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Chris Jones Chicago Tribune (TNS)
NEW YORK — “I’m dancing again,” roared Savion Glover, “on a stage.”
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Nasim Pedrad, unlike most adults, wanted to go back to high school.