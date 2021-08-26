- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Halfway through filming “Chapelwaite,” star Emily Hampshire still wasn’t sure what she had gotten herself into.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- by KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Rascal Flatts and more country artists were celebrated alongside prominent songwriters, producers and industry leaders at the Academy of Country Music Honors awards show.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 30-year-old man who appeared nude at 4 months old in 1991 on the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album is suing the band and others, alleging the image is child pornography they have profited from.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A grand jury has indicted adult film actor Ron Jeremy on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 women and girls across more than two decades, authorities said.
- Maggie Angst - Mercury News (TNS)
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A small piece of San Jose's rock music history will be preserved for years to come, as the San Jose City Council has designated the home where The Doobie Brothers made their name as a historic landmark.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Aaliyah’s mother claims her daughter’s gravesite was recently used to promote a book — prompting the author of a new biography about the singer to issue a denial.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Rachel Maddow’s new deal at MSNBC reportedly amounts to $30 million annually and 30 shows per year.
- Kevin C. Johnson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
-
It may be time to give Nelly his flowers when it comes to the whole hip-country thing — or is it country-hop? — that he mastered long before Lil Nas X even thought about hitting the “Old Town Road.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
While working on the third season of "American Crime Story," actor Beanie Feldstein wondered what color nail polish Monica Lewinsky was wearing around the time she interned for the Clinton administration.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” by Halsey (Capitol)
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The naked baby chasing the dollar bill bait on the cover of Nirvana's iconic "Nevermind" album wants more than a buck from the band, and he's suing them on the grounds of child pornography to get it.
Chicago’s haunting Cabrini-Green legacy inspired director Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman.’ ‘We knew we wanted to shift that perspective completely’
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — On the morning of Oct. 13, 1992, 7-year-old Dantrell Davis was walking to school with his mother when a gang member’s stray bullet struck and killed the boy on the grounds of the Cabrini-Green public housing projects.
- Los Angeles Times Staff - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The fall TV season isn’t what it used to be — the other three seasons have long since caught up — but the months between now and year’s end still bring an embarrassment of riches. And we’re not just talking about the Roys.
‘Candyman’ review: Awakening the fiendish legacy of Cabrini-Green, in the horror reboot you weren’t expecting
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
While the trailer suggests the reboot Universal Studios wishes this one were, instead of the one it is, co-writer and director Nia DaCosta has made her own kind of “Candyman” — sleek, brooding, methodical, thoughtful.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
By all accounts, Charlie Watts was a great drummer. By Keith Richards’ account, the man also had a great right hook.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
'CANDYMAN'
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Skyscrapers loom upside down out of the fog, drifting by from an odd perspective, as if from the point of view of someone on a gurney, or perhaps a spectral presence regarding these buildings occupying land that’s been stolen, developed, appropriated, allocated, gentrified and redeveloped ag…
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
There's an urban legend that says if you repeat the name “Candyman” aloud five times in front of a mirror, you summon a hook-handed killer. After seeing Nia DaCosta's film of the same name, you'll never be tempted to do that. You might even not want anything sweet again. Heck, cancel Halloween.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
The Rolling Stones without Bill Wyman. Sure. Without Brian Jones. OK. Then without Mick Taylor. Alright.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. I read your 2020 column where you recommended the ZVOX AV157 TV Speaker for people with hearing loss and those who find voices hard to distinguish from background music and sound effects. We do not have hearing loss, but we definitely have trouble hearing and understanding voices and dial…
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A lot has changed in the movie business since two and a half years ago, the last time movie theater owners and Hollywood studio executives gathered in Las Vegas for CinemaCon, the annual film business convention.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
He minds.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 16:
- Ebenezer Samuel - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
You can never really get enough "Assassin’s Creed." Ubisoft’s long-running franchise has long been a fun romp through history, especially with recent entries like "AC: Odyssey" and "AC: Syndicate."
- By TALI ARBEL - AP Technology Writer
-
OnlyFans says it has suspended a plan to ban sexually explicit content following an outcry from its creators and advocates for sex workers.