Ap
AP

Jury clears American in alleged assault of flight attendant

  • AP

A jury in Texas has cleared American Airlines of responsibility for an alleged sexual assault by a celebrity chef it hired against one of its flight attendants. In the verdict Wednesday, jurors in the civil lawsuit concluded that an assault occurred but that Fort Worth, Texas-based American was not at fault. Flight attendant Kimberly Goesling was seeking $25.6 million in damages. The chef, Mark Sargeant, has never been charged with a crime. He reached a confidential settlement with Goesling, who has since retired after 30 years with American. 

Ap
AP

NYC to hold first Asian American and Pacific Islander parade

  • AP

New York City will hold its first-ever Asian American and Pacific Islander Cultural and Heritage Parade in Manhattan this weekend. Mayor Eric Adams and event organizers announced Wednesday that the parade is set for Sunday at 10:45 a.m. on Sixth Avenue from West 44th Street to West 55th Street. It is being held during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and comes amid activism following a wave of anti-Asian attacks during the coronavirus pandemic. It also comes a day after the city’s first-ever Japan Day parade to celebrate Japanese Americans and their heritage. That parade is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. on Manhattan’s Central Park West.

Ap
AP

Luisi to conduct Ring Cycle with Dallas Symphony in 2024

  • AP

Fabio Luisi will conduct a Ring Cycle in concert with the Dallas Symphony in from Oct. 13-20, 2024. Luisi, who became music director for the 2020-21 season, will conduct two performances each of “Das Rheingold” and “Die Walküre” in May 2024, then add “Siegfried” and “Götterdämmerung (The Twilight of the Gods)” that fall, when the first two operas come back for an additional performance. Mark Delavan will sing Wotan. Delavan will be joined by Lise Lindstrom as Brünnhilde, Daniel Johansson as Siegfried, Tómas Tomasson as Alberich, Sara Jakubiak as Sieglinde and Christopher Ventris playing Siegmund. The four Wagner operas are considered the most demanding repertoire for an opera company.

Ap
AP

Atlanta, a hip-hop mecca, reels as a favorite son faces sweeping criminal charges

  • August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

For today’s generation of hip-hop fans, Young Thug is as influential and visionary as OutKast was to previous eras of rappers. His oft-imitated style — melancholy and machine-tweaked, yet melodic and flamboyant — places him right beside Future as the defining act of contemporary Southern rap…

Ap
AP

What might NeNe Leakes get out of suing Bravo for racial discrimination?

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — Bravo turned NeNe Leakes into a star. NeNe Leakes turned “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” into a hit. For much of the past 14 years, the network and the long-time Duluth resident have had a mutually beneficial relationship.

Ap
AP

Academy member on trial over child molestation charges draws scrutiny

  • Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Jeffrey Cooper, a renowned architect and acoustic engineer, carved out a prestigious place in the Hollywood firmament. Over the years he designed movie theaters and sound studios, including an Academy of Television Arts and Sciences theater and more than two dozen of the mixing…

Ap
AP

Anthony Veasna So wins posthumous award for LGBTQ fiction

  • AP

Robert Jones Jr.‘s historical novel “The Prophets” and Anthony Veasna So’s posthumous debut story collection “Afterparties” are among the winners of the 34th annual Triangle Awards, given for outstanding LGBTQ literature. So, who died suddenly in 2020 at age 28, became the first posthumous winner of the honor for best LGBTQ fiction. Jones’ novel, which imagines a love affair between two enslaved Black men, was named the outstanding debut fiction book. Other winners include Ari Banias’ “A Symmetry” for best trans and gender-variant literature, Cheryl Boyce Taylor’s “Mama Phife Represents” for best lesbian poetry and John Keene’s “Punks” for best gay poetry. 