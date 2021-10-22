Blondie

A break-up, an idol and work-life balance. How Mia Hansen-Love found 'Bergman Island'

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

With films full of lacerating emotional insights told with a gentle grace, French writer-director Mia Hansen-Love has emerged as one of the most reliably acclaimed figures on the world's festival circuit. Her new "Bergman Island" is positioned to broaden that appeal even further.

Review: New Netflix animated show 'Maya and the Three' has a grand design

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Maya and the Three," which premiered Friday on Netflix, is a big, animated epic from Jorge R. Gutierrez, whose earlier works include the 2014 feature "The Book of Life" and the 2007 Nickelodeon series "El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera." Fans of either will find themselves at home in…

'The Harder They Fall' review: A bloody good time in the Old West

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

The slick, stylish Black cowboy Western "The Harder They Fall" comes out guns blazing, introducing itself like it's kicking down a door. Which, in a sense, it is: Director and co-writer Jeymes Samuel's feature punctuates its opening by letting viewers know in a prologue that "These. Characte…

Mumbai cinemas reopen after 18 months as life swings back
Mumbai cinemas reopen after 18 months as life swings back

  • AP

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Movie theaters in India’s entertainment capital Mumbai reopened on Friday after more than 18 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last of the many virus restrictions to go amid a decline in infections.

DJ trio Swedish House Mafia reunite with new music, tour
DJ trio Swedish House Mafia reunite with new music, tour

  • By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — DJ supergroup Swedish House Mafia, known for bringing house music to the masses with their arena shows, are ready to turn the crowd up with a new collaboration with The Weeknd and a global tour on the horizon.

Chapelle special spurs Netflix walkout; 'Trans lives matter'
Chapelle special spurs Netflix walkout; 'Trans lives matter'

  • By ALEX VEIGA and LYNN ELBER - Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix employees who walked out Wednesday in protest of Dave Chappelle's special and its anti-transgender comments were joined by allies who chanted “Trans lives matter,” getting pushback from counterprotesters who also showed up.

Lorli von Trapp Campbell, of 'Sound of Music' family, dies

  • By WILSON RING - Associated Press

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — The second daughter of Maria von Trapp, whose Austrian family was famous for being depicted in the musical and beloved movie “The Sound of Music," has died. She was 90.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

