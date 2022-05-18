- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Is there nostalgia for 2002? Netflix comedy “Senior Year” certainly tries.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 9:
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
In 2014, Audrey Magee announced her arrival on the literary scene with "The Undertaking," a powerful and perceptive debut that illuminated some of the calamities of World War II through the separate ordeals of a German husband and wife — hers domestic on the home front, his militaristic on t…
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
As an American, I find the idea of bowing (or curtseying) to someone abhorrent. And yet, after reading Tina Brown's revealing book about the House of Windsor, I bow to her. "The Palace Papers" is entertaining and illuminating, but not tawdry, even as she deals with all kinds of tawdry actions.
- Diane Bell - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
In 2006, sleep specialist Sara Mednick wrote an award-winning book, "Take a Nap! Change Your life."
- Michael Schaub - Star Tribune (TNS)
Ricardo Flores Magón might not be a household name in much of the U.S., but nearly a century after the Mexican activist died in a Kansas penitentiary, his legacy lives on. That's the argument that Kelly Lytle Hernández makes in her new book, "Bad Mexicans" — and it's a convincing one.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
Of course kids want a good story and engaging pictures. But there's nothing wrong with a lesson, too. These 10 picture books — most with a Minnesota connection — celebrate nature, applaud diversity and protest racism, especially the murder of George Floyd.
- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
It is an awful, uncomfortable yet indisputable truth that we, as societies and individuals, often treat differently those who look or love or sound or worship differently than we do. We don't always become suspicious, but too often we do. We don't always feel threatened, but too often we do.…
- Peter Larsen - Orange County Register (TNS)
When Dennis Hopper met Brooke Hayward on a Broadway stage in 1961, you wouldn’t have expected the two actors to connect, get married and help shape the cultural landscape of Los Angeles in the ’60s.
- Erik Pedersen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
As night falls during the hot turbulent summer of 1989, two men slip into the darkened fields of England to manufacture strangely inspired artworks that transfix and baffle the nation.
- Maren Longbella - Star Tribune (TNS)
In 1991, Doug Bower and Dave Chorley came clean: They — not aliens, or whatever the going theory was at the time — had taken planks of wood and lengths of rope and made crop circles in the south of England, starting in the late 1970s. What began as a lark turned into a 13-year-long hoax.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In late April, one week before a trial began that would decide how much Alex Jones should pay the families of first-graders murdered in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, the conspiracy theorist filed a motion in federal bankruptcy court. Jones, at the helm of a multi…
Hit the streets: Jessica Mlinaric’s new book takes readers on a scavenger hunt across 17 Chicago neighborhoods
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO -- Writer and photographer Jessica Mlinaric wants Chicagoans back on the streets.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A new posthumous profile of Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters' drummer who died in March, examines his final months on the road with the legendary rock band. And it isn't sitting well with his former bandmates and some of his friends who were interviewed for the story.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Amber Heard wrapped up her testimony Tuesday in the protracted defamation case being argued between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp — but not before showing flashes of combativeness and annoyance while under cross-examination.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
With less than a week to go before a civil trial, Bill Cosby's lawyers are crying foul over a change in the story of a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion. She had previously said the assault took place in 1974 when she was 15. However, in a recent filing she said she now believes it happened in 1975 when she was 16. Cosby lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said at a Tuesday hearing that the change had upended her planned defense of the comedian and actor. But a judge declined to dismiss the case. Cosby will not attend the trial that starts Monday.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — While metro Atlanta lost three CW shows last week, two other network TV shows survived the cut for the next season: Fox’s “The Resident” and ABC’s “The Wonder Years.”
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Carrie Underwood is embarking on her latest arena tour covering 43 cities starting this fall into the winter.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sixth-round NFL draft pick and Gisele Bundchen's husband, Tom Brady, is getting the roast treatment on Netflix, the streaming giant announced Tuesday.
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Pacific Coast Entertainment, a group led by former Motion Picture Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs, this week made a multimillion-dollar bid to buy the Golden Globes.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A water tower with a silhouette of Johnny Cash is currently taking a leak over his Arkansas hometown of Kingsland after an assailant with impressive aim recently shot the tank.